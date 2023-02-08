Celtics Receive Brutal Jaylen Brown Injury Update After Concerning Incident

The Boston Celtics took down the Philadelphia 76ers in impressive fashion on February 8, but the game was tainted by an unfortunate event late in the second quarter. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ran into each other, with Tatum’s elbow nailing Brown in the face. He immediately exited the game and did not return.

After the contest, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brown will miss some time due to a facial fracture. His absence will likely extend through the All-Star break.

“Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday,” Charania tweeted.

Brown qualified for his second All-Star Game this season but will not be set up to potentially miss the game, opening up an opportunity for another Eastern Conference player to be named.

Luckily for the Celtics, they’ve been able to fare pretty well without Brown this year. The star guard has missed seven games so far, but Boston is 6-1 in those games. Boston’s only loss without Brown in the lineup came on January 24 against the Miami Heat in a game where the Celtics were also missing Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon.

That being said, losing Brown for an extended period of time puts a lot of extra pressure on Tatum and the rest of the team. With Brown being sidelined at halftime against Philadelphia, however, multiple role players stepped up. Derrick White, Grant Williams, and Blake Griffin all put up great numbers to help lead Boston to a 106-99 win.

Celtics Linked to Alec Burks Ahead of Trade Deadline

Brown’s absence could also force the Celtics to add extra help on the wing at the trade deadline. Without him, their only true wings on the roster are Tatum, Sam Hauser, and Justin Jackson.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the Celtics are interested in a potential trade for Alec Burks of the Detroit Pistons.

“The 31-year-old is a dependable 3-and-D wing for the Pistons and is shooting a career-high 44 percent from the 3-point line,” Himmeslbach wrote. “Although the play-in tournament has made some fringe teams more reluctant to make deals, the Pistons are in last place in the East and nowhere near contention, and Burks is not a part of their long-term vision. He is making $10 million this season and has a team option for next year. There is a Tatum connection here, too. The Celtics star is the godfather of Burks’s daughter.”

Celtics Mentioned in Jakob Poeltl Trade Talks

In addition, the Celtics are still connected to San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl in trade talks ahead of the February 9 deadline.

“The asking price could be hefty for a player who might not even be part of the Celtics’ long-term future, though, as Poeltl will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, and Horford and Williams are both on multi-year contracts.

“Stevens and Spurs coach/president Gregg Popovich have made their mutual admiration clear, and they have been willing trade partners over the past year. The Spurs traded White to the Celtics last February, and Boston sent Noah Vonleh to San Antonio in a cash-saving move in December,” Himmelsbach wrote.