Major Jaylen Brown Injury Update Revealed as Celtics Prep For Game 1 Vs. Hawks

After having missed three of the last four games of the regular season, it appears Jaylen Brown is gearing up for his return to the Boston Celtics lineup as soon as Saturday’s Game 1 of the playoffs.

In a recently posted video on the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston official Twitter page, the two-time All-Star was seen taking part in drills at the team’s practice facility. According to the post, Brown was a full participant during the C’s latest practice.

“Jaylen Brown (hand laceration) practiced without limitations today, and head coach Joe Mazzulla said he’s good to go for Game 1 on Saturday,” the Tweet read.

Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a laceration on his right hand sustained at home as a result of a broken vase that required five stitches.

Though his status for the start of Boston’s upcoming playoff run was initially unknown, with this clip it appears that the wing’s well on his way to suiting up for tip-off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Blake Griffin Endorses Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon for 6MOY

This year’s Sixth Man of the Year award seems to be a race between New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Celtics veteran Malcolm Brogdon.

While an argument can certainly be made for why each of the aforementioned candidates deserves to take home the illustrious honor, Boston big man Blake Griffin recently shared his thoughts on how the voting process should ultimately play out via Twitter, stating that his teammate Brogdon should be crowned the winner and claimed that there’s “no contest.”

Though the Celtics guard seemingly has the former All-Star’s endorsement for the coveted award, the oddsmakers currently have Quickley as the favorite to be crowned the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year.

Hawks Coach Quin Snyder Sounds Off on Celtics

With their Play-In Tournament win against the Miami Heat Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks punched their ticket to the 2023 postseason and, in turn, are slated to face off against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Following the team’s triumphant victory, during his April 11 post-game press conference Hawks coach Quin Snyder discussed his club’s first-round opponent and issued a strong statement regarding their roster’s impressive collection of talent.

“They’re really connected offensively,” Snyder said. “And, I think it’s more than them just having like a lot of weapons. I think they really have a feel for one another and how they play together. And you can see that in the way they play. I mean, their reads are terrific. And they’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays, and they want to do that for one another, which makes them really, really hard to guard.

“I think their versatility defensively is unique also, you know, some of the different lineups they can put on. I don’t know who the Defensive Player of the Year will be this year, but I know Marcus Smart. I have tonnes and tonnes of respect for him. I just think he’s one of those guys and is the heartbeat, and they’re just really good. And Joe’s done a terrific job.”

During the regular season, the Celtics and Hawks squared off against one another on three separate occasions, with Boston coming away with the series sweep with a record of 3-0.