Jaylen Brown Signs Shocking Deal With Famous Musical Artist

The Boston Celtics have a variety of brands represented on their squad. Jayson Tatum is signed with Jordan, Marcus Smart rocks PUMAs, and even Payton Pritchard landed a deal with Nike. But the loyalty of Jaylen Brown was always in question.

Despite being a top-three pick, making multiple Eastern Conference Finals births, and being selected to the All-Star team, Brown let his deal with Adidas expire in 2021. He was a free agent in the world of major sports endorsements. And while he may not have signed with a big-time shoe brand, Brown just made an intriguing move that could help him grow in a similar way.

According to TMZ, Brown just signed with Donda Sports, the new sports marketing agency founded by famous musical artist Kanye West.

In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, per @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/yPzuFp9y0q — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 31, 2022

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald has also partnered to work with West, as the music superstar is looking to make waves in the sports industry. However, despite the lag in reporting, Brown was actually the first-ever athlete signed by Donda Sports.

West and his agency believe the fit will be great, and gave detailed reasoning as to why Brown was their top choice to be the first athlete signed by Donda Sports.

Brown’s on and off the Court Work Stood Out

TMZ reported that Donda Sports targeted Brown because of his work on and off the court.

“So, why 25-year-old Brown?? We’re told Donda eyed the Eastern Conference champ because of his intelligence, social activism and charitable work … as well as his success on the court,” wrote TMZ.

Jaylen Brown is the first NBA player to sign with Kanye West's Donda Sports. (via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/2p3Lk7E397 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 31, 2022

In addition, West felt a personal connection to Brown, who grew up in a similar manner to him. TMZ noted the similarities in their upbringing, specifically how Brown’s mother taught similar morals as West’s mother, Donda West.

“On top of that, the deal was especially important to Ye because Jaylen is a God-fearing man … and his mother emphasized the importance of education at a young age, just like Donda,” TMZ reported.

Brown and West have been spotted together in the past, and according to the music star, Donda Sports hopes to take Brown’s career to new heights.

West Taking Brown to ‘Superhero Status’

According to TMZ, West has the utmost respect for Brown. In fact, he believes that the Celtics star is “underappreciated” and hopes that their new partnership will help take Brown’s basketball career to the next level.

“We’re told Ye thinks Brown is underappreciated … and wants to bring him to “superhero” status during his career and long after his playing days,” said TMZ.

Jaylen Brown and Kanye West pic.twitter.com/UgCwXyOIEU — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) March 17, 2022

This past season, Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from three-point range. He helped lead the Celtics to one of the most impressive mid-season turnarounds of all time, and Boston is now set to take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Brown’s partnership with West came as a shock, as he is now the only NBA player signed at the agency. But with the incredible outreach West has in the worlds of sports, media, and pop culture, Brown’s name and story could reach places they would never have been able to get to.