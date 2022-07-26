Nets’ Ulterior Motive in Trade Talks With Celtics Revealed

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shocked the NBA landscape in the early hours of Monday morning, revealing that the Boston Celtics had “engaged in talks” about a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who has officially requested to be moved.

The centerpiece of that deal would be All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, according to Wojnarowski, and this part of the report was later confirmed. Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that the Celtics had offered Brown in a deal for Durant, but the Nets declined it and countered.

However, the fact that this information was leaked does not benefit the Celtics. In fact, it could actually hurt their relationship with Brown. According to an anonymous Eastern Conference GM who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, “there’s no way the Celtics wanted any of this to come out.”

“The timing is the strange part, you know? It’s pretty clear this is something that came from the Nets, there’s no way the Celtics wanted any of this to come out,” the source told Deveney. “Now it is something the Cetlics have to deal with, they have to put things together with (Jalyen) Brown, there will be a whole bunch of questions out there in training camp and into the season.”

According to the source, however, these talks are older than the recent reports may indicate.

‘Celtics Had Their Conversation’ and ‘Moved On’

When Durant requested a trade, most teams in the league were bound to give them a call about a potential trade. The Celtics were no exception to that rule, and according to the anonymous GM, these current reports are based around those initial talks.

“This is something that, you know, these talks are old. When the Durant stuff first hit, everyone called the Nets, of course, you have to,” the executive told Deveney. “The Celtics had their conversation and they moved on. So for it to come back and come out now, it tells you that the Nets are frustrated that they’re not getting the offers they want for Durant and they want to jumpstart the process.”

Dangling a package of Brown, picks, and another rotational piece in front of the Nets is probably the best offer on the market. Other teams like the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are interested in Durant, but nobody on their rosters is as good as Brown right now. And since the Nets don’t own their first-round picks, they want to remain as competitive as possible while also setting themselves up for the future.

But now that these rumors are out there, Twitter has gone up in flames. The drama surrounding Boston and Brown is getting blown out of proportion, but the executive noted that the Celtics are likely very unhappy with the fact that Brooklyn presumably leaked this report.

Celtics Likely Upset With Nets

As the source mentioned, this was likely Brooklyn’s way of trying to kickstart the trade process. However, from Boston’s perspective, they have to be wondering why their offer was the one the Nets decided to leak.

“I’m sure if you’re the Celtics, you’re saying, ‘Why us?’ The Nets could have leaked any number of talks they had. But for the Nets, they’re trying to tell everyone, ‘Hey, Jaylen Brown and picks, that’s the floor’,” the executive explained.

But now that the offer has been made public, make sure to keep an eye on the Celtics as the Durant drama drags on.