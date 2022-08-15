Celtics Star Linked to Eastern Conference Rival as Trade Target

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have been thrown into the blender this offseason.

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it was inevitable that almost every team in the league would make a call and express some level of interest. But as soon as trade talks went quiet, reports came out saying that the Celtics had offered Brown in a deal. Since then, multiple reports have come out confirming and/or denying them, but regardless, the rumors have persisted.

Another team that’s gotten involved in the talks is the Miami Heat. Although they don’t have the blue chip player that Boston does, so a deal for Durant seems much less likely for them. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t get involved in the trade talks anyways.

According to Adam Borai of Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated, the Heat could be a team to watch if Brown is involved in a Durant trade, as he has “big fans” in Miami’s front office.

“If KD is Boston-Bound, I’d keep my eyes on MIA trying to get involved in the deal to try & snag Jaylen Brown.

“Brown, a FA in 2 years, has BIG fans within certain high ranking Heat officials, according to sources. He’s so well-liked that some would even prefer him over Mitchell,” Borai tweeted on August 14.

There’s a lot to digest about a potential Brown-Heat pairing.

Why Brown to Heat Makes Sense

It’s very clear why this move would make sense for the Heat. Miami’s biggest problem for the entirety of its current core’s existence has been the lack of a go-to scorer. Yes, Jimmy Butler is perfectly capable of assuming that role, but he’s at his best when he doesn’t have to be the primary scorer. Tyler Herro acted as that guy for most of last season, but there are questions surrounding his impact on defense.

Brown would be perfect for them in that sense. But the real question is, why would Brooklyn give up Brown? Well, Borai actually answered that question in the replies to his tweet.

“Jaylen is a FA in 2 years. While he’s the best player by far that the Nets have been able to negotiate for, there is a lot of risk in trading KD for a guy that can leave pretty soon. Picks > Player might be the move,” Borai said.

That makes some sort of sense, but at the same time, it would be a bit foolish of the Nets to pass up on talent at this point in their rebuild.

Why Brown to Heat Doesn’t Make Sense

There’s always a chance that Brooklyn wants to start from the ground up. They could choose to add a ton of picks and go from there. However, there is one glaring flaw in that plan is that they don’t own the rights to their own picks. If they’re bad, they won’t be building around high-level prospects. They’d be building around the players they draft with Boston’s and Miami’s picks – which will almost certainly be in the 20s.

Sure, there’s an element of risk in adding Brown to the roster, as he could very well leave in free agency two seasons from now. But there’s also a risk involved in building around late-first-round picks, as it’s extremely hard to draft consistent talent in that position.

For Miami, Brown would be the dream player to pair alongside their current core, as well as alongside Bam Adebayo for the future. And maybe Brown would relish in the opportunity to be the main scoring option on a title team. But from Brooklyn’s perspective, it feels weird to give up the best player in a trade when they wouldn’t be able to draft in the lottery every season.