Celtics Star Listed as Major ‘Loser’ of Offseason Drama

This offseason has been an absolute roller coaster for the Boston Celtics. After starting the summer hot, signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon, they found themselves entrenched in trade rumors surrounding superstar Kevin Durant.

While the prospect of adding Durant may sound enticing, many Celtics fans weren’t fond of the idea of giving up a bulk of the team’s depth in exchange for one player. This quickly became the hot debate, and almost every NBA headline had to do with Durant.

The primary player involved in most rumors was All-Star Jaylen Brown. And because of that, Zach Harper of The Athletic believes that Brown is one of the biggest losers of the entire ordeal. He admitted that Brown could be used to it by now, but at a certain point, he may get sick of being thrown into trade rumors.

“The Boston Celtics star has to be used to this by now because there have been trade rumors about him for years,” Buckley wrote. “We had questions about the fit with Jayson Tatum before the Celtics turned their season around and came within two victories of the NBA title. Brown going through trade rumors might be normal, but there’s a certain point where enough might be enough.”

Harper also questioned the dynamic between Brown and his co-star, Jayson Tatum.

Brown’s Relationship With Tatum Questioned

It’s highly unlikely that Brown’s personal relationship with Tatum changed because of trade rumors, but he could begin to question the fact that Tatum is clearly valued more. Harper wrote that, while it’s not insulting for Brown to be thrown into a package for Durant, the concept could have the star wing questioning the team’s commitment to him.

“You can’t blame the Celtics for looking at a potential swap involving Brown and Durant,” said Harper. “It’s impossible to argue that Durant isn’t an upgrade over Brown, but you could still question fit on some level with him and Tatum versus what we’ve seen with the growth of the Tatum-Brown duo.”

As with any high-profile situation in the NBA, there are winners and losers. This Kevin Durant Trade Saga-palooza was no different. ✍️ @talkhoopshttps://t.co/dQomknBLwS pic.twitter.com/Z8JPw378M8 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 25, 2022

And at the same time, the rumors could lead to a stressful season for Brown and Celtics fans.

Rumors Could Cause Potential Struggles

While there’s a solid chance that Brown uses the rumors as fuel, there’s also a chance that he struggles out the gate. And if that happens, the blame will be placed on the trade rumors.

“If Brown has a tough start to the season, the trade rumors will be blamed, and overanalyzing his demeanor and body language will become the work of social media sleuths,” Harper wrote. “The Celtics worked through some internal stuff that bubbled over to the media last season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that gets fixed again. Before this offseason, Brown was never compared to what Durant was doing. Now that comparison will find its way into plenty of talking points. Brown can handle a lot of this, but this could wear on him. He’ll just have to block out any noise and make sure to save his big nights for when Boston faces the Nets.”

Only time will tell how Brown and the Celtics handle the trade rumors, but right now, Harper sees Brown as a loser of the whole ordeal.