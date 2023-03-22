Jaylen Brown Sends Message on Domantas Sabonis After Celtics Dethrone Kings

The Boston Celtics may have won their game against the Sacramento Kings on March 21, but that didn’t stop Domontas Sabonis from dropping a triple-double throughout the game.

Saboins, 26, ended the contest against Boston with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, as he continued to be an offensive hub for Sacramento, despite Boston’s efforts to limit his impact.

After the game, Jaylen Brown used his post-game press conference to share how much of a fan he is of what Sabonis brings to a team and how he’s capable of hurting teams in a number of ways.

— Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) March 22, 2023

“Sabonis is a dog, man,” Brown said. “I been a fan of his game for a while now. How physical he is. How he is patient but finds his guys. Those DHOs is tough. Especially if you don’t pick them up above the three-point line. If it gets too low, he can put you in a bad spot. But I think tonight; we tried to keep them as far away from the basket as possible. He still managed to affect the game, and he still managed to affect the game. Sabonis is a dog; I’m a fan of his game.”

Following their latest victory, the Celtics will now head back to Boston following a six-game road swing that saw them win four games and drop two at the hands of the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

Jayson Tatum Is Impressed With De’Aaron Fox

Sabonis isn’t the only member of the Kings roster to be having an elite-level season, in fact, point guard De’Aaron Fox has been playing at an All-NBA standard for almost the entire season.

When speaking to the media, Jayson Tatum revealed that he’s been impressed with the Kings this season and took a moment to credit the recent performances of both Fox and Sabonis, noting how they’re playing with confidence.

— Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) March 22, 2023

“Give a lot of credit to Mike Brown; got the guys playing a lot better,” Tatum said. “Fox is playing at an All-NBA level. Sabonis has been great for them. They just play with so much pace. I feel like all those guys have got a little more confidence. And when you’re playing with confidence and freedom, it opens things up for guys both individually and as a group”

Tatum bounced back from a rough scoring night against the Jazz, scoring 36 points, securing 8 rebounds, and providing 4 assists while hitting 56% from the field on 14-of-25 shooting.

Joe Mazzulla is Keeping Things in Perspective

Boston’s performances since returning from the All-Star break have left a lot to be desired, as the team’s inability to see out games has cost them on multiple occasions. However, Joe Mazzulla appears to be taking things one game at a time, as he used his post-game press conference to discuss the importance of keeping things in perspective.

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2023

“I mean if it wasn’t nine games before the regular season is over, and if we weren’t in first place for the entire year, and this road trip was at the beginning of the year and we were four-and-two, everyone would be happy,” Mazzulla said. “So, we have to maintain a level of perspective. Understand this was a hard trip. There were moments where we played really, really good basketball, and there were moments that we didn’t. I think we learned from that. Tonight we were able to put a full 48 minutes together, and I think that’s something that we gotta continue.”

Boston is still two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who occupy the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but if they can maintain the effort and performance level they displayed against Sacramento, Celtics fans will feel confident heading into the postseason.