Jaylen Brown Sends Message to Rest of NBA After Celtics Beat Kings

Though they may have hit a bit of a rough patch directly following the 2023 NBA All-Star break, the Boston Celtics have still managed to retain their status as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and, as of this writing, are just two games behind the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the standings with a record of 50-23.

Tuesday night, the club was able to close out their six-game road trip on a high note, as they breezed by the Sacramento Kings, marking it as their fifth win in seven games.

While the first two quarters of action proved to be a rather close affair, as the two parties went into halftime separated by just six points, the Celtics took complete control during the third and fourth periods, outscoring Sacramento 72-55 during this stretch and, ultimately, coming away with a 132-109 blowout victory.

Following the game, Jaylen Brown spoke about the team’s performance on the night as a collective unit and, in his eyes, he noted that it’s a sign of how Boston has turned the proverbial corner on their past struggles.

“That looked like the team I recognize,” Brown said to Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. “We came out, we played 48 minutes, we didn’t take our foot off the gas. We took care of business. [We] ended the road trip well…We’re going into spring, winter is over, so there’s definitely an energy shift on the way, so we just got to take advantage of our opportunities and do what we do best.”

"That looks like the team I recognize"@tvabby talks with Jaylen Brown on the big win. He says there's "an energy shift on the way" pic.twitter.com/vfqamieiCN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2023

Brown finished the night with a stellar stat-line of 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 62.5% shooting from the floor and 57.1% shooting from distance in 34 minutes played.

Jaylen Brown Opens Up on Robert Williams’ Return to Celtics

After eight-straight games of injury-induced inactivity, fifth-year center Robert Williams made his way back to the lineup for the Boston Celtics Tuesday night.

When asked how it felt to finally get their defensive stalwart back in the mix, Jaylen Brown couldn’t help but praise the big for his contributions to the club when on the floor.

“Seeing Rob on the floor for us is huge. Rebounding, he was big down there. He gives us a different level defensively and tonight he made a difference,” Brown said.

Robert Williams said he felt good and had no setbacks out there. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 22, 2023

Prior to Boston’s latest bout against the Kings, Williams had been sidelined since March 5 due to a strained hamstring. After the game, Jay King of The Athletic reported via Twitter that the big man said he “felt good” and doesn’t believe to have suffered any setbacks regarding his ailment.

Williams logged just shy of 21 minutes in his return to action and finished the night with 6 points, 7 rebounds, and a block.

Former Celtics Big Being Eyed by Lakers

According to a recent report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Boston Celtics big man Tristian Thompson may be making his way back to an NBA roster as soon as this season, as the free agent has been invited to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James,” Charania tweeted.

The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2023

Thompson suited up for 54 regular-season games during his time with the Celtics in 2020-21, finishing his lone season with averages of 7.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field.

A 12-year NBA veteran, the 32-year-old has a history with Lakers star LeBron James, as the two spent four years together as teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 through 2018.

Together, they saw four straight runs to the NBA Finals, winning the franchise’s lone championship back during the 2015-16 campaign.