Jaylen Brown Sounds off on Celtics’ Future After Finals Loss

The Boston Celtics’ season is over. In Game 6, with their season on the line, they couldn’t get it done. The Golden State Warriors won 103-90, clinching their fourth NBA Championship victory in the last eight years.

It was more of the same in Game 6 from the Celtics. They fell into the same traps that they did throughout the first few games. Boston turned the ball over 22 times in Game 6, allowing the Warriors to score 23 points off those turnovers. Golden State also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.

After the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke to the media about Boston’s current core. He says that they have a lot to learn, but also that the future is bright for the Celtics.

“Still got a lot to learn, as a group, individually. As much as we made growth and turned our season around, still got a lot to learn about the game of basketball … it stings to come up short, but it’s a lot to learn and the future is bright,” Brown explained.

Brown also admitted that most of Boston’s errors were self-inflicted, as they constantly allowed the Warriors to capitalize on their own mistakes.

Brown: ‘We Did It to Ourselves’

In addition, Brown spoke about the sting of losing. He said that they were to blame for most of the errors made, but once again reemphasized the fact that this team still has a ton of room to grow.

“They won & we lost. We did it to ourselves,” said Brown. “So many opportunities to go up and win and I guess we showed our immaturity at times and it stings. Still a young group, still got a lot to learn. Nothing to hang our head about. Tough day for Boston.”

The young guard finished Game 6 with 34 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line. He finished as the team’s leading scorer and tied with Stephen Curry for the game’s leading scorer.

Brown also shared an emotional moment with his co-star, Jayson Tatum, after the loss.

“I just gave him a hug, man, I know it was a tough last game,” Brown revealed.

He also pointed at one area of Boston’s game as the issue throughout the series.

Brown Blames Boston’s Subpar Offense

While Brown credited the Warriors for their well-deserved victory, he also admitted that the Celtics simply were not good enough on the offensive end throughout the course of the NBA Finals.

“Offensively we were not good this series. Give credit to the Warriors. They forced us into doing stuff we didn’t want to do,” Brown stated.

The Celtics failed to score 100 points in four of the six games in the series, and both times they did surpass that mark, they won the game. It was a brutal three-game stretch to end the series, as the Celtics just couldn’t overcome the two-way onslaught of Golden State.

Boston’s core is still very young, and Brown believes that they have a bright future ahead of them, but for now, the loss stings. The Celtics’ season is over, and the Warriors are the 2022 NBA Champions.