Jaylen Brown Reveals Celtics Plans After Ugly Blunder

This has been a great year for the Boston Celtics. Fresh off of a trip to the NBA Finals, they find themselves at 21-6 on the season. However, they were served a big-time reality check on Saturday night, as they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-107.

Boston failed to find their footing, as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson controlled the pace of the game for the entire night. However, while the loss was one of their worst of the season, Jaylen Brown is more concerned about how they plan on responding.

“I think that we definitely played a little tense tonight, and we’ve definitely got some stuff that we gotta continue to work on, for sure,” Brown said. “But last year is over. Obviously, we have to learn and grow, which we have. We played this game like we had it circled, almost in a sense, for a long time instead of just playing our game. Coming out, playing the way we’ve been playing, moving the ball, making shots. We were a little tense, and it kind of showed. It’s only one game, it only counts as one, so we get back to it, get back to the way we’ve been playing and having some fun with the game.”

The loss was just Boston’s second since November 23 and just their second in the last 10 games. It was also their first loss to a Western Conference team all season. Steve Kerr was also just the fourth head coach to beat Joe Mazzulla all year.

As for Brown, he led the Celtics in scoring against the Warriors and was one of the only players who could find a rhythm. Brown put up 31 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Jayson Tatum Calls Out Media

While Brown led the team in scoring, Tatum struggled to find his footing against Golden State. Tatum even went as far as saying that the loss meant more to the media than the team itself.

“Tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys [the media] than it was to us,” Tatum said. With Boston losing to the Warriors in the Finals last season, there were a lot of narratives heading into the game.

The superstar went on to echo Brown’s sentiments about the loss only being one game.

“It’s one game,” the forward said. “We want to win every game we play but it’s tough. You never want to lose. We’ve been playing well and to lose this one, – especially the way we played is tough – but it’s not going to dictate our season. We’ve had a great season so far and we lost the game. It’s all about how we respond.”

Celtics Coach Put on Blast

Brown’s great performance and Tatum’s subpar one were two of the main focal points of the game, but Nick Gelso of CLNS Media blamed Joe Mazzulla.

“I can’t help but think they were unprepared,” Gelso said. “This was a massive coaching malfunction. Joe Mazzulla had them unprepared today. They weren’t prepared. They came out of a friggin time out and turned the ball over.”