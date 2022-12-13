Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message on Referees After Celtics Loss

While the majority of the season has gone well for the Boston Celtics, they’ve now lost two games in a row. Their most recent loss was against the LA Clippers on Monday night. Boston lost in blowout fashion by a score of 113-93.

It was a messy game that saw the Celtics struggle on the offensive end, and some poor calls got in the way of Boston’s mindset. After the game, Jaylen Brown said that he’s trying to be better when it comes to complaining to the referees.

“Going into this year, I made an emphasis for me that I’m not about to complain to the refs,” Brown said. “I’m not about to change nothing. If I see something that I think can be something for them to look out for, then I’ll let them know. But I don’t do too much complaining to the officials and the referees and I gotta be better on picking and choosing when I can be aggressive.”

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Need to be PREPARED for Teams 'Best Shot' LOS ANGELES, CA — Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown spoke to reporters after Boston's 113-93 loss to the LA Clippers on Monday night.

There were a few calls that frustrated the Celtics in their game against the Clippers, and once some of them got strung together, it affected the way that Boston played. A few missed calls can get any team annoyed with the officiating, but the key is to play through it.

Despite the team’s struggles, Brown put up solid numbers against LA. He ended the night with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 shooting from distance.

Celtics Coach Warned About Performance

Boston’s loss to the Clippers was their second in a row, and it marked just the second time all season that they’ve lost two in a row. It was an ugly game, and the Celtics just couldn’t find their footing on either side of the ball. They failed to score 100 points for the first time this season.

After the contest, former Celtic and NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins said that head coach Joe Mazzulla needs to take these high-level matchups more personally.

“When you have these prime-time matchups and the world is watching, and we’re waiting to see what you’re gonna do if you’re gonna get the best outta your players, if you’re gonna hold them accountable,” Perkins said. “This is a measuring stick. I’ll tell you what, they got a game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers, ok? And if Bron and AD go out there and do what Klay and Steph did, and what Kawhi and Paul George did, and the Celtics take a loss to the Lakers, Mazzulla will feel what the end of the world feel like from the Boston Celtics fans…You gotta take these matchups personal, I know it’s still a long season, but as the Celtics family and the fanbase, we’re not trying to hear none of that.”

.@KendrickPerkins reacts to Joe Mazzulla's postgame comments after the Celtics drop back-to-back games out west pic.twitter.com/s7kTyWuyC2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2022

Perkins Calls Out Celtics After Warriors Game

The former Celtics big man sent the team a similar message after their loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“You know what? It’s one thing to have a bad shooting night; everybody goes through that,” Perkins said. “But to not have it on your mind to come out here and just be pure dominant without Andrew Wiggins being on the floor. From Jayson Tatum talking about how miserable his off-season was because of the way he performed in the finals to him actually going to a post-game interview and saying this game was more meaningful to the fans and the media than it was to him, it made my skin crawl…The narrative is always going to be, until he plays against Golden State again this season, is that no matter what else he does, they’re going to say, ‘oh you don’t go that against Golden State,’ and you wanna get that monkey off your back, and I was just expecting more out of him, from just all aspects of the game, and he didn’t deliver.”