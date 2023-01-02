Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Frustrated Claim About ‘Poorly’ Handled Situation

After a four-game win streak, the Boston Celtics dropped their Sunday-night game against the Denver Nuggets. Boston struggled shooting the ball and didn’t bring their A-Game defensively. In turn, Nikola Jokic was able to lead the Nuggets to victory.

However, the Celtics’ contest against the Nuggets was anything but normal. There was a 40-minute delay in the fourth quarter because a Robert Williams dunk left the rim crooked. After the contest, Jaylen Brown said that “the whole process was handled poorly.”

“Nah, there was no communication,” Brown explained. “Obviously, the rim got, I guess, a little bit leveled to the left or whatever. And they spent all that time to try and fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion. So it was like, we just wasted all that time. [That] has an effect on the game. That’s how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, it didn’t. But you know, that wasn’t good. The whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect on the game as well. But luckily, nobody got hurt.”

"The whole process was handled poorly in my opinion." Jaylen Brown talks about he 40-minute delay during the Celtics vs. Nuggets game after the rim was bent pic.twitter.com/NKraROHRMz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 2, 2023

Brown claims the players were in the dark for the entirety of the in-game break. In-arena workers were attempting to fix the rim, bringing out multiple ladders, a level, and, eventually, a new rim. By the time the rim was fixed, both teams had to go through another set of warmups.

The delay didn’t change much in the grand scheme of things, as the Celtics were struggling before and after. Brown led the team in scoring, dropping 30 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. He shot 12-of-20 from the floor and 4-of-8 from behind the three-point line.

Bones Hyland Shows ‘Love’ to Jaylen Brown

A 40-minute delay to fix the rim was far from the only event to come out of Boston’s game against the Nuggets. Denver guard Bones Hyland got into an altercation with Brown. The Celtics star tripped over Hyland, and then the two went chest to chest.

They made up quickly after, but the referees still handed out techs. After the game, Hyland said that he has nothing but “love” for Brown.

“I don’t know, I think I had drove. Oh yeah, I had drove, and I just ran him over a little bit,” Hyland said, recalling the situation. “He got up. Just a basketball play. Just two guys, you know, just going at it. There was nothing to it. I got love and respect for Jaylen Brown for sure.”

Play

Bones Hyland on SCUFFLE with Jaylen Brown | Celtics vs Nuggets DENVER, CO — Nuggets' Bones Hyland spoke to reporters after Denver beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night. The game was delayed about 35 minutes after a Robert Williams dunk that bent the rim. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully… 2023-01-02T05:32:46Z

Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on ‘Bully’ Comments

After Boston’s recent win over the LA Clippers, Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire called Brown a “bully.” He said that Brown likes to utilize force when at his best, while Jayson Tatum turns to finesse.

“He’s a bully to me. Like when I say a bully, I say it from the standpoint of a good way,” Stoudamire said of Brown. “I feel like he’s the type of guy every team needs. The way he plays, I think it balances JT. I think that he’s the total opposite of JT, and I think that’s why it works with them.”

Brown said he had no idea what Stoudamire was talking about.

“I don’t know what the hell Damon talking about… Now he the head coach he want to switch up on us,” Brown said when asked about the comment.