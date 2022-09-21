Proposed Blockbuster Sees Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for 4 Players

Earlier this summer, there were some genuine questions as to whether or not Jaylen Brown was fed up with the Boston Celtics. After Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Brown was thrown into trade rumors, and there was definitely some level of interest from the Celtics.

Things eventually fizzled out, Brown remains in Boston, and reports even indicated that the Celtics star handled things very professionally. However, as Brown enters the final two years of his current contract, rumors will inevitably swirl regarding his loyalty to the Celtics.

If he does end up wanting out of Boston, the Celtics would have to consider trading him. According to Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated, if Brown eventually pushes his way out of Boston, the Dallas Mavericks should be interested and could offer him a package full of first-round picks.

Here’s the outline of the proposed trade:

Celtics receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, 2025 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2029 1st-round pick, pick swaps in 2026 and 2028

Mavericks receive: Brown

Obviously, the Celtics would be getting the short end of the stick in this deal in terms of star power, but they would be loaded up on picks. That would give them a chance to make a deal to put a new star next to Jayson Tatum.

This isn’t the first time Brown has been linked to the Mavericks, though.

Exec Links Brown to Mavericks

At the end of August, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to NBA executives about teams that could potentially look to steal Brown away from the Celtics in 2024 free agency. An Eastern Conference executive said that Dallas could look to target him when his contract is up.

“At some point, they’re going to have to stop trying to hit doubles and go for the home run if they want a guy they can put with Luka,” the executive said. “They don’t have a lot to work with for assets, they just don’t. So it is going to be very hard to trade for someone, but they can maybe do themselves some favors in free agency if they can be patient and convince Luka to be patient. There’s not a lot there in 2023, so 2024 is their best choice and Brown will be the best guy there. There are other guys—(Pascal) Siakam, (Khris) Middleton—so you have some backup plans. But at some point, you’ve got to try to get that star.”

Jaylen brown is an all nba team Lock next year, Last warning pic.twitter.com/YIsiWOhW5e — SuckaFreeJrake (@SmittyTG) September 12, 2022

Brown would be an unrestricted free agent at that point, and according to recent reports, that would be the only way he leaves the Celtics.

Celtics Not Trading Brown

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, now that the Durant talks have died down, the Celtics have no interest in trading Brown.

“I don’t see that happening this season even with a slow start to the year,” wrote Robb. “The only possibility of a Jaylen Brown trade this year came and went with the Kevin Durant trade demand. The only way I see Brown getting moved at some point before his contract expires is if the team does not think he is re-signing in the summer of 2024. I’ve gotten no indication that is a consideration at this point.”

So, while Brown is safe in Boston for now, anything can happen in two years time.