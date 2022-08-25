Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Called Out: ‘Under Most Pressure’

After a month of trade rumors, reports, and rumblings, the offseason has finally quieted down for the Boston Celtics and their fans. Instead of dreaming (or dreading) a trade for Kevin Durant, they can now focus on the future of the organization with the pieces they already have in place.

One of those pieces, All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, should be particularly pleased that the rumors have subsided. He was the primary name being thrown around in trade reports, and with Durant finally deciding to head back to the Brooklyn Nets, the can get back to focusing on basketball.

That being said, the past month of reporting cannot be thrown out the window. Celtics fans won’t forget that Brown’s name was mentioned in trade talks, and neither will Brown. And, according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, that’s exactly why Brown is among the Celtics players “under [the] most pressure” this upcoming season.

“That [Brown being mentioned in trade talks] puts the onus on Brown to either prove Boston wrong or to play so well that he convinces someone else to pay a massive trade price to come get him,” Buckley wrote. “He still may have one big hurdle to clear, though, and that’s the jump from really good to great. In order to complete that, he needs to really tighten his handles, improve his decision-making and sharpen his outside shot.”

But while Buckley believes Brown is under pressure, he also acknowledged that being mentioned in trade talks for Durant shouldn’t be seen as disrespectful.

Buckley: ‘Hardly a Slap in the Face’

Some Celtics fans were appalled when Brown’s name came up in trade talks, but being mentioned alongside one of the greatest players in NBA history isn’t something to be upset over. That being said, Buckley also noted that Boston hasn’t exactly made the star untouchable.

“You’d think Boston would treat him as a building block, yet it was his name that was floated in those Durant talks,” Buckley stated. “Granted, it’s hardly a slap in the face to be dangled for a generational talent like Durant, but Brown has arguably played his way into untouchable territory, and the Shamrocks didn’t functionally make him untouchable.”

But while Jayson Tatum has led the way for Boston over the past few years, Brown has stepped up when it mattered most. He was the best player in last year’s NBA Finals, but Boston ultimately fell short.

And while he may be under pressure to perform, he’s got all the tools to make the case that he’s already a superstar.

Buckley: ‘Seems Like a Centerpiece’

Tatum might get the bulk of the credit as far as the Celtics go, but Brown has been there every step of the way. He’s been phenomenal for the Celtics and has become a bonafide two-way star

“Jaylen Brown seems like a centerpiece. Or at least Jayson Tatum’s top co-star.

“Brown made the All-Star Game in 2021-22 and had the numbers to warrant a second consecutive selection this past season. He’s on a three-year run of averaging 20-plus points and has cleared three assists per night each of the past two campaigns, and he still might do his best work on the defensive end,” Buckley explained.

So, as Brown and the Celtics gear up for the 2022-23 campaign, keep an eye on the young star, as he could be ready to explode onto the scene.