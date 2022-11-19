Jaylen Brown Says Celtics Need to ‘Monitor’ Potential Issue

The Boston Celtics earned their 13th win over the season on Friday night, taking down the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 117-109. However, the win didn’t come easy, as the Celtics turned the ball over 17 times, allowing the Pelicans to score 24 points in transition.

After the game, Jaylen Brown discussed the team’s turnover issue. He said that while they were able to get the win, they need to monitor the problem moving forward.

“Just being careless with the basketball, you know? We came out well, got to an early lead, and kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Brown explained. “And that’s something that we gotta, you know challenge ourselves throughout the year – to keep our foot on teams’ necks, don’t let up, don’t let them get back into the game. We were still able to win, but that’s something that we got to be better at and monitor.”

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE: Jaylen Brown talks challenging himself and teammates during C's win steak Jaylen Brown helped the Celtics to their 117-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, making it their 9th straight win. He talks about staying motivated, how their offense is finding success, and Joe Mazzulla's coaching style. CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/@nbcsboston – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/ – Follow us… 2022-11-19T04:51:58Z

Brown ended the night as Boston’s leading scorer, dropping 27 points along with 10 rebounds and seven assists. That being said, he also led the team in turnovers, giving the ball away seven times. Six of his seven turnovers were in the second half alone.

In the postseason last year, the Celtics dealt with a ton of turnover issues. They turned the ball over 14.7 times per game, and that number skyrocketed to 16.8 in the NBA Finals. But so far this year, Boston is only averaging 13.3 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth-best in the league.

Brown Praises Celtics Guard

While Brown’s 27 points led the way for the Celtics against the Pelicans, the efforts of Derrick White stood out among the rest. With Marcus Smart out, White took over the starting role.

After the game, Brown said that White “carried” the team.

“I love when D-White’s aggressive,” Brown said. “It’s better for our team. He’s a really good player, and when he finds that aggressiveness, he makes the game easier for everybody else. D-White carried us tonight, and we got a win.”

"We played team basketball, made the right plays and let the game take care of itself"@tvabby caught up with Jaylen Brown after the Celtics ninth straight game ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0ovKc9Kztd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 19, 2022

Against the Pelicans, White finished the game with 26 points, three rebounds, and an assist. He also tallied two steals and two blocks. The veteran guard shot 9-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from behind the three-point line.

Brown Sounds Off on Celtics Offense

So far this season, the Celtics have the best offensive rating in the NBA. After their win over New Orleans, Brown said that they’ve shown good growth but need to continue to improve.

“I think we’ve definitely shown growth throughout the season,” said Brown. “I think we’ve continued to get better, but I think we still have a lot of work to do…everybody holds us to a high standard, but I’m sure fans watching the game could see areas where we can get better, and we see them too. We’re focused, we’re watching film… It’s a long season, we know guys are out, guys are hurt, but to still find a way to win games. It’s hard to do in this league, so we got to keep doing that.”

Boston’s offense has been dominant this year, but according to Brown, they still have room to improve.