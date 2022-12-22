Jaylen Brown Urged to ‘Clean Up’ Issues Amid Celtics Skid

After what was an impressive start to the season, the Boston Celtics have lost their footing a bit. They’ve lost five of their last six games, including three in a row at home to the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic (twice).

Boston’s early-season offense was fueled by red-hot three-point shooting, but now, most of those shooters have cooled off. But according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one player who needs to “elevate” his game moving forward is star wing Jaylen Brown.

“He’s a touch leakier than normal at the defensive end, posting the second-highest defensive rating of his career, per Basketball-Reference,” Buckley wrote. “He’s also shooting a career-worst 33.5 percent from three (he shot 39.7 percent just two seasons back) and committing a career-high 3.2 turnovers. Again, these are mostly minor gripes, but there are areas he could clean up.”

Buckley also made sure to note all the good Brown has done this season. He’s been putting up career-high numbers in points and rebounds and is a shoo-in to make his second All-Star Game this year.

Brown’s scoring and rebounding have been the focus of attention, but his defense and turnover issues have been a problem. The star has appeared in 30 of the team’s 32 games this season and is playing 35.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 49.0% shooting from the floor and 33.5% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Jayson Tatum Discusses Celtics Offensive Issues

At the beginning of the season, the Celtics had the best offense in the league, but during the month of December, it’s been the worst in the NBA. Multiple players are dealing with shooting slumps, and the Celtics have reverted back to iso-heavy basketball.

After Boston’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, Jayson Tatum discussed their subpar offense and how they need to react moving forward.

“We just got to regroup. We gotta learn how to win again,” Tatum explained. “I think it’s not as simple as that, but we gotta get back to having fun. I think we playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose, it’s supposed to be competitive, but I get a sense of like everybody wants to make every shot, myself included. Our body language when we miss shots and things like that, it’s contagious. And that’s just part of it. We’re not going to make every shot. We’re going to turn the ball over. It’s all about how we respond.”

Celtics Have Let Their Defense Fall Flat

While their defense has picked things up in recent weeks, it was rough to start the year. They focused on offense, and, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they let their defense fall to the wayside.

“They need him [Robert Williams] to rescue their defense,” the Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “I mean, that is asking a lot but it is pretty much what they’re doing. They’re such a good offensive team but they have let the defense sort of die on the vine there, and I think one of the things they were looking at was, ‘Well, it will all be OK when Rob gets back.’ OK, but you still have to go out and defend with some intensity and they do not always do that.”