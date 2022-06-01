Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Delivered Prophetic Message at 2016 NBA Finals: WATCH

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will face off in the 2022 NBA Finals. This will be Golden State’s sixth Finals appearance in the last eight years, while Boston hasn’t been to the Finals since 2010. But the disparities only get crazier from there.

Nobody on the Celtics’ roster has ever been to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Warriors roster has combined to play in 123 Finals games. They’ve been competing successfully for so long, that some of Boston’s top players weren’t even in the league during some of their Finals runs.

Finals experience Warriors players: 123 games

Celtics players: 0 games pic.twitter.com/0K9AQhfXfk — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 30, 2022

On June 1, a video surfaced on the NBA Instagram depicting Celtics star Jaylen Brown at the 2016 NBA Finals. As he was watching Curry and the Warriors warm up, he talked about his desire to get to that same point.

“I’m Jaylen Brown. California Berkeley right up the street. One day I’ll be here in this Final,” Brown declared. “Yeah, right now I got like an adrenaline rush. Feel kind of excited. Ready to go, but the draft is right around the corner and I’ll have my chance.”

Brown continued on with his statements, as he was left in awe by the energy in the arena.

Brown at 2016 Finals: ‘I Wanna Get Here So Bad’

The young star was left shocked by the buzz in The Oracle Arena, explaining how badly he wanted to be in the same position as Golden State’s stars.

“Energy is crazy here. I can’t wait to see the Finals. One day I want to be in the same situation as these guys. I wanna get here so bad. I will be here,” Brown proclaimed.

Brown would go on to be selected third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, landing with the Celtics. Since then, he has made four Eastern Conference Finals, but this year will mark his first trip to the NBA Finals. And in a funny twist of fate, he’ll be taking on the same players he was left in awe of six years ago.

2 years ago today… “With the 3rd pick, in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select… Jaylen Brown” pic.twitter.com/MWGvjFazCR — Celtics Dynasty (@CelticsDynasty_) June 23, 2018

The 25-year-old has played a big part in Boston’s success this season, too.

Brown’s Successful 2022 Season

During the regular season, Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from three-point range. He did not make the All-Star team, but his postseason success far outweighs that accomplishment.

Though his scoring numbers have dipped, Brown has been much more efficient during the playoffs. He’s averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 48.5% shooting from the field and 38.6% shooting from deep.

And despite the team’s early-season struggles, Brown said that he’s always been confident in this team to turn things around and learn.

“I’ve always had faith in this group and this organization and in myself that we’ll be alright. So, in those moments that we lost, I knew that we had so much to learn, I knew that I had so much to learn. So, if anything, it was more encouraging to learn from my mistakes,” Brown stated.

"I didn't have any time to question myself or question what was in front of me because my belief was so strong." Jaylen Brown never doubted the @celtics would figure it out.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability pic.twitter.com/bsFnra99U1 — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2022

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.