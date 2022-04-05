Jaylen Brown Used Will Smith Meme to Throw Shade at Doubters

Just two short months ago, the Boston Celtics were the laughing stock of the NBA. They were struggling to stay above .500 and the whole world was dreaming up trade scenarios that could improve the team long-term. And while some suggested trading the likes of Marcus Smart and Al Horford, the most common idea was to split up Boston’s dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Everybody from fans to media members questioned whether or not Tatum and Brown could effectively play together. Some think they are too similar and one should be traded for a player that better complements the other’s skillset.

Most notably, former Celtic Kendrick Perkins commented on the matter during a January 7 episode of ESPN’s “NBA Today.” He stated that the pair needed to be split up for the betterment of the Celtics.





Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 Whether Your Team Wins or Loses During March Madness It’s in their body language. Like when Jason Tatum hit that big bucket down the stretch, go back and look on film and watch Jaylen Brown and how his body language was walking out of the corner. This is something that they go through every single time, it’s not a lot of high-fiving, it’s not a lot of chest-bumping. When one is having success, the other one is not. And that’s how it is. So, as bad as we all would like to see it work, they can’t co-exist.

This point was echoed by many throughout the NBA media landscape, with only a few people advocating for keeping the pair together. ESPN’s Jalen Rose was one of the few who believed in the duo, but other than that, hope was scarce. But as the C’s have played well over the past few months, people like Perkins have gone back on their word pretty quickly.

Now that things have turned around, splitting up the Jays seems like nothing but a distant, foolish memory. However, it’s a memory that the Celtics themselves won’t soon forget. And Brown made sure to let the people know that he remembers the criticism to this day.

Brown Used a Will Smith/Chris Rock Meme to Get His Point Across

Brown took to his Instagram Story to make his point. He utilized a recent meme format depicting Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars. The image read, “Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can’t play together… Me:” and then showed the photo of Smith and Rock.

Jaylen Brown’s story on Instagram 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YKJceqFx8m — GRD 🍀 Go Celtics Or GFYS (@CelticsGRD) March 28, 2022

Smith’s incident at the Oscars made waves all over social media and quickly became a new meme format. Brown didn’t hesitate to take advantage of that, as with the Celtics’ recent surge, the argument for splitting up the roster has quickly become irrelevant. And as well as they dealt with the criticism when it was piled on them daily, it must feel sweet to be able to throw shade at those critics now – especially considering that their belief in each other never wavered.

Brown & Tatum Have Always Backed Each Other Up

Even when the team was below .500, Tatum and Brown never wanted to split up. There were brief rumors that Brown and the Celtics could part ways if things kept going in the direction they were trending in, but everything Tatum and Brown said indicated that they fully believed they could turn things around.

In early January, Brown revealed that he and Tatum engaged in a crucial conversation after the now-infamous loss to the New York Knicks, according to ESPN. Based on his words alone, it was clear that the pair always believed in each other.

“I think we can play together. We have played together well for the majority of our career and things like that,” Brown said, according to the outlet. “Me and JT talk. We talked after the game, communicated with each other, and things like that. So we’re on the same page. I get where all the other frustration comes from, but as long as I’m on the same page with him and he’s on the same page with me, that’s where we’re most focused on.”

And then, after a hard-fought win over the Indiana Pacers on January 10, Tatum gave his thoughts on the conversation. Despite the team’s struggles, he said they both agreed they wanted to be in Boston, and more importantly, they wanted to be in Boston together.

“Obviously, we live in a world where we’re on our phones and on TV. We see all the things about, ‘we can’t play together.’ And everybody in the media saying that one of us gotta go,” Tatum said. “We just had a talk about, we both want to be here. We both want to figure it out.”

Considering the Celtics are 30-9 in 2022 and 20-3 since the start of February, it’s safe to say that Tatum and Brown can effectively play together. This season alone, Boston is 37-19 when the two are both available and only 10-9 when at least one is absent.

Brown was clearly sick of hearing that he and his teammate couldn’t co-exist. And now that they have proved that they can, he’s taking the opportunity to let the people know how wrong they were.