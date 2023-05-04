Jaylen Brown Provides 3-Word Descriptor For Joel Embiid’s Return vs Celtics

The Boston Celtics may have lost Game 1 against a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers team, but they made up for it in a way during Wednesday’s Game 2 victory even with the MVP back on the hardwood.

Though not at full strength as he continues to work through an LCL sprain, Embiid’s presence was certainly felt on the hardwood and, when discussing “how different” it is to play against the Sixers with their centerpiece back in the fold, Jaylen Brown gave a straight-forward, three-word descriptor: “They were themselves.”

“I think they were themselves. I think they came out [and] gave us a good punch in the first and second quarter. Embiid, despite him having some knee issues, he still had four or five blocked shots so he looked good to me,” Jaylen Brown said of Joel Embiid’s return to the Sixers lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown on Joel Embiid's return pic.twitter.com/Htp3ZTZdKY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2023

Playing his first lick of action since April 20, Joel Embiid still managed to put up a solid stat line of 15 points, 3 rebounds, and a whopping 5 blocks whilst on a minutes restriction.

Despite his return for the Sixers, however, it was ultimately the Celtics who pulled out the decisive Game 2 win with a final score reading 121-87.

Al Horford Praises Jaylen Brown’s Efforts in Game 2

Though the road to victory during Wednesday night’s contest was an all-around team effort for the Celtics, Al Horford believes it was Jaylen Brown who helped lead the charge for the team.

During a post-game interview, the veteran big man heaped praise upon the All-Star wing, going as far as to call his performance “as good a game as I’ve ever seen.”

“He took the challenge. He really led us…He just set the tone. It’s honestly as good a game as I’ve ever seen him play. He was so locked in. He was so poised on the defensive end with his presence and then on offense just being solid and continuing to make plays. He was the difference-maker for us,” Al Horford said on Jaylen Brown’s performance in Game 2.

Al Horford on Jaylen Brown: "It's as good a game as I've ever seen him play" pic.twitter.com/ZwFUOnGx1a — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2023

Logging 30 minutes in the contest, Jaylen Brown would finish his night with 25 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting 52.9% from the field and 50.0% from deep.

Marcus Smart Provides Injury Update Following Celtics Win

The Celtics managed to even up their semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at one game apiece, but, unfortunately, Marcus Smart seems to be reeling a bit after registering 27 minutes of grueling in-game action.

Following the contest, The Athletic’s Jay King reported via Twitter that the point guard admitted he was feeling physically unwell.

“Marcus Smart: “I’m sore as shit. I’m really sore. But I’ll be OK.”,” Jay King wrote.

Marcus Smart: “I’m sore as shit. I’m really sore. But I’ll be OK.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 4, 2023

Though unsettling to hear, Smart didn’t seem to be all that impacted by any soreness that he may have been feeling during the game, which, in turn, could be viewed as a positive moving forward into the series.

Coming into Game 2, the ninth-year veteran was already listed as questionable due to a chest contusion, though, ultimately, managed to put forth an admirable effort during his time on the floor.

By game’s end, Marcus Smart finished off with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block while shooting 50.0% from the field.