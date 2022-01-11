Jayson Tatum Addresses His Future with Celtics All-Star

For Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, Monday night’s 101-98 overtime win at TD Garden — where Tatum committed eight of the Celtics’ whopping 20 turnovers while shooting at an under 40% clip over a shorthanded Indiana Pacers squad — wasn’t pretty.

However, in lieu of blowing another double-digit lead while turning in what would have been the Celtics’ third loss in four tries, Boston prevailed.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown netted a game-high 26 points on 11 of 26 attempts, including 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc. He also grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds and dished six assists.

Tatum, Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics in Overtime Win

Despite the fact, the Pacers played without at least four of their rotation players, including Caris LeVert (COVID protocols), Malcolm Brogdon (Achillies), and Chris Duarte, the Celtics still saw their 12-point lead dissipate in the final frame before Tatum and Brown carried the load down the stretch and made plays for themselves and their teammates that resulted in a win.

“It felt great,” Tatum replied during his press conference after Monday’s win. “I felt like that one would have hurt had we lost. But, throughout the course of the season, it feels good to figure games out like that when we’re not shooting the ball well. And, I had all those turnovers but just figuring out, and cleaning stuff up later. But, most important, we were just telling ourselves to find a way to try and win this game.”

Tatum on Partnership w/Jaylen Brown: ‘We Just Had a Talk’

For Tatum, how the win looks cosmetically is less important than how he and Brown responded to adversity. After losing to the New York Knicks Thursday night, Jaylen said the two had an important conversation about the criticism he and his All-Star counterpart continue to face amidst the Celtics’ lackluster start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Tatum reminded the media of that conversation between the two along with the ongoing narrative surrounding his and Brown’s partnership.

“We see all the things about “we can’t play together” and everybody in the media is saying that one of us has got to go, and we just had a talk,” Tatum said. “We both want to be here, and we both want to figure it out because (there’s) not many players in the league like JB. The grass isn’t always greener. And, we had some great stretches, and I just think that this year hasn’t been what we expected but, I think, in the long run, it’ll be good for us.”

Tatum: ‘We Both Want it Extremely Bad’

Does Monday’s overtime win over the Pacers show growth?

“I think so,” Tatum replied. “I think some of our execution, down the stretch, late in the fourth, and in overtime was a lot better than some of our previous games early this year. So, that’s for sure stepping in the right direction.”

However, Jayson understands there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“We got to figure some things out but I think the most important thing is we both want it extremely bad and we want to try to figure it out together,” Tatum added. “For us to just be on the same page, I think, is extremely important — just knowing that we got each other’s back. And, we gonna give it all we got to figure this out, regardless of what people may say.”

Celtics’ Ime Udoka ‘Testing’ Quality Teams

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, while understanding the magnitude of beating the champion Bucks, is impressed with his team’s recent win. However, preparing for the Western Conference-leading Warriors (23-5) is another tall task.

“Testing ourselves against better teams and honestly, as I’ve mentioned, it’s really not about which opponent or what stretch. We take it game-by-game,” Udoka said after Thursday’s practice. “Whether it’s the west coast road trip, Milwaukee, and now Golden State and New York coming up; all quality teams that are, obviously, all doing well in the standings for the most part. It’s going to be a test for us. But, we put a lot on ourselves in the preparation. It’s a different matchup in coverage and scheme every night.

“But, areas we can grow and improve on, and you get some good test there, by the level of competition that you’re playing.”

