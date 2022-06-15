Jayson Tatum Put on Blast for Tweet Aimed at Warriors All-Star

The Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors by a score of 104-94. After making a miraculous third-quarter comeback, the Celtics couldn’t finish the job, as the Warriors pulled it back in the fourth.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry struggled for the first time in the series, shooting 0-of-9 from three-point range. However, forward Andrew Wiggins stepped up when his team needed him the most, leading the Warriors in scoring.

He dropped 26 points in addition to the top-notch defense he’s been playing on Jayson Tatum. After the game, an old tweet of Tatum’s resurfaced. Back in 2012, Tatum, who was 14 at the time, tweeted out a now-ironic message.

“Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins,” Tatum tweeted.

At the time, both Parker and Wiggins were seniors in high school preparing for college. Parker would go on to attend Duke, while Wiggins chose Kansas. In the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins was selected with the first-overall pick and Parker was selected second.

So far this series, Wiggins has been playing like he wants revenge on Tatum for his 10-year-old take.

Wiggins’ Incredible NBA Finals Performance

The Warriors forward, who had played in just one playoff series prior to this season, has stepped things up in the NBA Finals. Not only has he taken on the task of being Tatum’s primary defender, but he’s also been putting up a stellar performance on the offensive end.

In the NBA Finals, Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field and 25.0% shooting from beyond the three-point line. He’s been the Warriors’ secondary scoring option behind Curry.

Wiggins has guarded Tatum for 42:18 of matchup time during the Finals thus far (more than any other individual matchup across the entire series). In the minutes Wiggins has guarded him, Tatum has shot just 18-of-48 (37.5%) from the field and has turned the ball over five times.

After being essentially thrown away by the Minnesota Timberwolves less than two years ago, Wiggins has turned himself into the second-best player on a championship-caliber team, and the Celtics are first-hand witnesses to it.

Draymond Green had some high praise for Wiggins after Game 5.

Green’s Hilarious Wiggins Story

During his press conference, Green shared a story about when Wiggins first joined the Warriors. He said that Tom Thibodeau, Wiggins’ former coach in Minnesota, sang his praises. In addition, Thibodeau told Green that Jimmy Butler liked Wiggins, which was all Green needed to know.

“When he first came, I’ll never forget Thibs, when wasn’t with the Knicks, he was like, ‘You’re going to love him. He competes. He defends. Jimmy loved him.’ We all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you,” Green explained.

Wiggins has shown up for his team throughout the series, and although Tatum’s tweet from 2012 had absolutely nothing to do with the current situation, it’s definitely a funny coincidence that the pair are matched up against each other in the Finals 10 years later.