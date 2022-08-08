Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Current Celtics Roster

The Boston Celtics have done a great job of responding to their loss in the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors took them down in six games. Brad Stevens acted quickly, signing Danilo Gallinari in free agency and made a massive trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Next season, they will look to improve upon their season from last year and win it all. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will hope to continue in their development and take the Celtics all the way. However, trade rumors have completely taken over the offseason.

Reports have indicated that the Celtics have taken a potential interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. And although adding Durant to the mix could help the Celtics’ title chances, Tatum is confident in their current group.

“It’s not a ‘for sure’ thing, you know. You have to put in the work. You have to take the right steps,” Tatum said in an interview with Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “But I’m positive that we got the right group that will buy in, and we can’t look past anything and just try to coast our way to the finals. We gotta start from training camp. We gotta start from Day 1.”

This current Celtics roster was just two wins away from winning the NBA Finals, and it’s clear that Tatum believes they can make it all the way. Only this time around, he wants them to start off strong from the get-go.

In addition, Tatum talked about where he is at as a player and what he needs to do moving forward.

Tatum: ‘That’s Where I’m At’

During his interview with Weiss, Tatum said that he already knows he’s one of the best players in the league, but at the same time, he’s aware that there are plenty of areas he can improve in.

“(I learned) that I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world and that I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge,” Tatum told Weiss. “In that same breath, I feel like there’s so much I could be better at, and I think that’s the exciting part. That I’m at where I’m at, where there’s so much more I can be, so much more I can learn and so many more experiences to go through.”

This past season, Tatum made the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career. In 76 total games this past year, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And as far as what he’s doing to stay in shape, Tatum said that he’s fully focused on improving his body.

Tatum: ‘Make Sure You’re Built for That Stretch’

The Celtics superstar admitted that he’s doing his best to prepare for the marathon that is the NBA season, and in order to do that, he and his trainer, Nick, are taking care of his body.

“Because I pride myself on playing every game — that they let me — that comes from being in the weight room, doing all the things I do with Nick,” Tatum stated. “Taking care of my body, changing my diet a little bit, because going to the finals is another two months added to the season. So, you want to make sure that you’re built for that stretch.”

Not only is Tatum confident in his teammates, but it also sounds like he should be in the best shape of his career next year.