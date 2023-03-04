Jayson Tatum Issues Statement After Being Embarrassed by Nets in Ugly Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA, but on Friday night, they completely collapsed. After holding a 28-point lead early in the second quarter, the Brooklyn Nets stormed all the way back to win by 10 points. It was the largest comeback win in the NBA this season.

For the second time in the last three games, the Celtics were defeated by 10 or more points, and this time, the loss came in embarrassing fashion. After the game, Jayson Tatum spoke about the loss and what his emotions were after the game, but it seems as though the superstar is trying to stay level-headed.

“I mean, like Joe said, we came in, we lost, it was tough,” Tatum said via CLNS Media. “But disbelief? No, I mean, we didn’t play well. They played better than we did. And, you know, usually you lose. So, it’s not disbelief. I don’t even know if it’s anger. We play too many games to be angry. Move on, get ready for the next one. It is what it is, essentially.”

"I don't even know if it's anger, we play too many games to be angry … it is what it is essentially." — Jayson Tatum after the #Celtics blow a 28-point lead to the #Nets

No one on the Celtics was free of blame after the loss, as blowing a lead as they did is a team effort. Tatum failed to put together an efficient performance in the loss, though. He ended the night with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-23 shooting from the field and 0-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges absolutely torched the Celtics. He was the game’s leading scorer, dropping an efficient 38 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from distance. The 26-year-old wing also added 10 rebounds and four assists to his totals.

Mikal Bridges Sounds Off After Beating Celtics

After the game, Bridges discussed what helped fuel the Nets’ comeback. He said that they just kept trying to dig into the lead piece by piece, as they knew they wouldn’t be able to get it all back in one possession.

“Just defensively, playing together,” Bridges said post-game. “We was getting stops, and once we could get stops, we were getting out in transition [and] scoring. So, I think we kind of realized a couple games that offense really wasn’t our problem in the beginning. We had to switch our offense up a little bit, you know, see our space and everything. But I feel like our offense is pretty good. But this defense, we got stops, and we just stayed together. Possession by possession. You can’t get it all back in one play. So, we just kept fighting and stayed together.”

Al Horford Shows Love to Jayson Tatum

Despite his recent struggles, the Celtics are still very confident in Tatum. During a recent interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today, Al Horford gave the young superstar some high praise, predicting his career path.

“People are gonna have to acknowledge him as a winner,” Horford said. “He is gonna win championships. He is gonna be an MVP. Hall of Famer. All that comes with it. He has the work ethic. He has the drive. I feel like he’s mature beyond his years in that regard, and he wants to win, so I think people are gonna remember him as a winner.”