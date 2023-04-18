Jayson Tatum Sends Message to Derrick White After Celtics Beat Hawks in Game 2

On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics took care of business in Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks. After a dominant Game 1 performance, they had the same success, absolutely overwhelming the Hawks on both ends of the court.

Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring, but it was Derrick White who stole the show. He acted as the team’s secondary option, dominating on both sides of the ball and stringing together his second amazing game in a row. After the contest, Tatum spoke highly of White, also breaking down the MVP chants White received at TD Garden.

“I mean, s***, I was happy for him,” Tatums said of the MVP chants. H”e’s been playing his ass off these last two games. Obviously, a big, big reason why we’ve won these last two games. We need him to continue to play at this level, and he can. So, I was happy to hear that. We talked about it after the game. He was like, ‘That’s what it feels like?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess.”

White did it all for the Celtics on Tuesday night, leading the charge against Atlanta. He finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Tatum put together a fairly solid performance of his own. The Celtics superstar ended the night with 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Joe Mazzulla Credits Celtics’ Al Horford

Play

Joe Mazzulla: I've Taken a Charge in a Pickup Game Joe Mazzulla said Jaylen Brown received no new stitches in his hand after it split open during Game 1 of Celtics vs Hawks. He also discussed offensive rebounding and the string of injuries around the NBA on charge takes. The Celtics would try to work around any rule that outlawed a charge take, Mazzulla said,… 2023-04-17T17:47:10Z

During practice on April 17, in the middle of Games 1 and 2 against Atlanta, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about how Al Horford elevates the team.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s, he’s a lot of things for us,” Mazzulla said via CLNS Media. “One of them is our emotional leader to where he has an innate maturity and ability to bring our game back with a big shot or a blocked shot. And so you know, he did that, where he hit the three on the wing. And then he had to block shots. And transition with about two minutes to go. And so we’re just really fortunate to have him his ability, not only what he can do from a basketball standpoint, but what he brings from an emotional leadership standpoint, not only does it help us over the course of the season, but in moments of games too.”

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Discusses 6MOTY

Play

Malcolm Brogdon REACTS to Being Sixth Man of the Year Finalist Malcolm Brogdon reacted to being a sixth man award finalist, praised the Celtics' rebounding and called on them to keep their foot on the gas when they take big leads. —————————————– FanDuel is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. New customers in Mass can get in on the action with $200 in… 2023-04-17T18:18:13Z

During that same practice, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon discussed how it feels to be a top-three finalist for this season’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He was selected alongside New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis.

“It’s awesome to be mentioned with those other guys; those are two great players,” Brogdon said via CLNS Media. “As I’ve said before, these are team awards. It takes a team to get an All-NBA, to get an All-Star, to get a sixth man, defensive player. So that’d be great for our organization.”