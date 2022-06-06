Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Speaks Out Regarding Draymond Green’s Game 2 Antics

The Boston Celtics dropped Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, 107-88. After stealing Game 1 in the fourth quarter, Boston got stomped on Sunday night. They turned the ball over 19 times, couldn’t find a rhythm on offense, and once again got smacked around in the third quarter.

One of the main sticking points of the game, however, was the play of Warriors forward Draymond Green. He picked up a technical early in the game, and despite being involved in multiple other dust-ups, was never called for a second one.

During his post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum gave his take on Green’s antics. He said that’s just how Green plays, and while he respects it, he doesn’t think the referees were treating the Celtics the same way they were treating the Warriors.

“We know what Draymond brings to the game,” Tatum stated. “I love that about him, you know, obviously, I played with him. And, you know, we tried to match that. And I just kind of felt like, we weren’t getting the benefit of the doubt when we were trying to play with that physicality.”

Green and Tatum were teammates on Team USA during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics this past summer. They won a gold medal together and have seemingly remained friends ever since.

Tatum wasn’t the only Celtic to discuss Green’s tactics after the game. Jaylen Brown had plenty to say about the Warriors forward, too.

Brown on Green: ‘Whatever It Takes to Win’

After the game, Brown was asked about Green’s methods. He said, like Tatum, that’s just what Green does. His goal is to “muck up the game” and do whatever it takes to help his team win.

“That’s what Draymond Green does,” said Brown. “He’ll do whatever it takes to win. He’ll pull you, he’ll grab you., he’ll try to muck the game up, because that’s what he does for their team. It’s nothing to be surprised about, nothing I’m surprised about. He raised his physicality to try to stop us, and we got to raise ours. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Brown and Green got involved in a scuffle at the end of the second quarter. The Celtics guard threw Green’s legs off of him, which Green did not like, and it resulted in a small stand-off. Despite the altercation, no technical fouls were issued.

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction. pic.twitter.com/pyEdSepMjV — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

In addition to Boston’s two stars, big man Al Horford also touched on Green’s tactics after the game.

Horford on Green: ‘We’re Not Worried About Him’

The Celtics veteran was asked about Green after the game, specifically whether or not his antics made an impact. Horford said that the Celtics knew he was going to act that way, and that they aren’t worried about him.

“I mean, he’s gonna do what he does,” Horford explained. “We’re not worried about him. We’re going to do what we do, focus on us, and we just didn’t get it done tonight. We’ll be better at home in Game 3.”

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.