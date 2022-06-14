Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message to Draymond Green After Game 5

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost 104-94 to the Golden State Warriors. In turn, the Warriors took a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals and are now just one win away from capturing their fourth title in the span of eight years,

Game 5 didn’t come without drama, though. Outside of Boston’s turnover woes and stagnant offense, which were the primary reasons for their loss, Draymond Green decided to get involved. After a timeout was called, Green and Gary Payton II got in Tatum’s face, following him all the way back to the Celtics bench.

After the game, Tatum explained the incident, stating that Green and Payton were just trying to prevent him from getting a practice shot up.

“You know, in NBA, at the timeouts, guys try to get shots up. They didn’t want me to shoot the ball,” Tatum explained. “So I said f*** it. I just took the ball with me to the timeout. And I kept the ball the whole time. They ain’t say nothing, they just didn’t want me to shoot the ball.”

Neither Green nor Payton received a tech for the indecent, and everything just kept going on as normal afterward.

Tatum also spoke about Boston’s issues with the refs throughout the game, stating that they need to do a better job of focusing on themselves.

Tatum on Ref Interactions: ‘We Gotta Be Better’

Boston got into it with the refs on multiple occasions. Both Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart picked up technical fouls throughout the course of the game, and Tatum and Jaylen Brown would often flail their arms in hopes of getting a call. Tatum said that the Celtics shouldn’t have focused on that as much, though.

“I mean, you saw it, you know, I wasn’t in all of those conversations. I didn’t hear everything that was talked about. But you know, in those situations, especially on the road, regardless of, you know, if we feel like calls are going away or not. Just in those moments, we just gotta be better at not letting distractions or things like that distract us,” Tatum stated. “Down one going into the fourth quarter, you gotta focus on what’s important at the time, and that’s on all of us. And we’ll regroup and bounce back. I’m sure of it.”

This sentiment was echoed by big man Al Horford after the game, who had a very similar outlook to Tatum’s.

Horford: ‘Not Our Best Moment’

The Boston center said that the referees got to the Celtics in Game 5. And while they were able to bring themselves back and re-focus, the issue should have never happened in the first place.

“Not our best moment. As you guys know, I feel like we’ve been able to fend those things off, especially throughout the playoffs. For whatever reason, tonight, I feel like it got to us. And, it’s one of those things that we kind of brought it back, we were kind of able to focus back in, but we can never let that get to us,” Horford said.

Boston will have a chance to regroup in Game 6, which is set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, June 16, in Boston.