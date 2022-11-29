Celtics Star Trails Only 2 Superstars in Recent Rankings

While it has taken an entire team effort for the Boston Celtics to find themselves sporting the best record in the association, leading the charge for the club all season long has been franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum.

With his on-court production to this point, the sixth-year superstar finds himself soundly in the early-season running for the league’s MVP award.

However, though the majority of C’s fans may believe him to be the current favorite to take home the Maurice Podoloff Trophy come year’s end, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report seems to think that Tatum’s more deserving of the third-best odds to snag this luxurious honor, as he slid the forward behind both Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, respectively, in his recent rankings.

“Steady is Jayson Tatum’s stock. Dropping one spot from the last MVP ladder had less to do with the man himself and more to do without the repeated eruptions of the names to come,” Favale wrote in reference to second-ranked Curry and first-ranked Doncic.

Favale would continue by stating that though he has shown some lapses in his scoring prowess as of late, the Celtics star has made up for it by keying in on and improving upon other aspects of his game.

“Tatum’s three-point clip has ducked below 31 percent these past couple of weeks, but he offset the dip with stellar shooting inside the arc (53.7 percent on twos since the last ladder) and career-best free-throw volume,” Favale wrote.

“His defense has been instrumental to the Boston Celtics’ inching back up the stopping-power hierarchy despite their odd lack of forced turnovers, and he’s averaging 6.8 assists(!) over the past couple of weeks.

“The Celtics have lost just once since the last ladder and have the league’s best offense and net rating. Tatum props up that dominance without needing to monopolize possessions as a playmaker or scorer.”

Jayson Tatum getting in his 🎒 ☘ FILTHY combo by JT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Fow42GA3P6 — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2022

Favale would end his Tatum section of the rankings by saying that while he may not be able to “leapfrog” either Curry or Doncic by season’s end, he suggested that, moving forward throughout his career, ranking within at least the top-five in the MVP running could wind up being the floor for the 24-year-old.

Through these infancy stages of the season, Tatum is boasting stupendous all-around averages of 30.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game on 48.1% shooting from the floor and 34.7% shooting from distance.

Doncic Says Celtics Have ‘Best Duo’ in NBA

While Favale may have Doncic leading the charge in the 2022-23 MVP race within his recent rankings, the Slovenian-born baller recently was found boasting about third-ranked Tatum and, more specifically, how he and Jaylen Brown make up arguably the best dynamic duo in the entire league.

In a November 23 piece by ESPN, Tim Bontemps reported words of praise by the Mavericks superstar regarding the aforementioned Boston Celtics tandem.

“They’re probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too,” Doncic said.

Not in Jayson Tatum's house ⛔ JT gets the block and Jaylen Brown makes it count for 3! Final 2 mins on ESPN pic.twitter.com/F9li9sQr5a — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2022

This year, Tatum and Brown have each found themselves posting career-best statistics in virtually every statistical category and, through 22 games played, have managed to accumulate a combined total of 1,111 points, the most among any one-two punch in the association.

Celtics Out on Atlanta Big?

In recent days, long-time fan favorite trade target John Collins was listed by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto as being a player who the Hawks could wind up parting ways with in the near future considering their continually inflating salary situation.

With this news, though many may believe that the Celtics should look into ways to finally bring the big man to Beantown, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive recently told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that such a move is likely to remain a mere pipe dream.

“It would cost them Marcus Smart, so the answer has to be no there. They’re not moving Smart,” the exec told Deveney. “In the summer, they were trying to make the offer they made for (Malcolm) Brogdon to a lot of teams, and Atlanta was one of them.

“You know, Aaron Nesmith and (Daniel) Theis and a whole bunch of filler and a first-round pick, but that was never going to be enough to get them Collins. A guy with Brogdon’s injury history, that was doable. But Collins is too good for that package.”

Though it is reported that the Boston Celtics are interested in bolstering their frontcourt rotation via trade this season, it’s clear that, at least to this executive, Brad Stevens and company will not be targeting Collins.