Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics Fans Booing Team During Struggles

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Boston Celtics. After a disappointing trip to California that saw them lose two out of three games, they’ve now lost three in a row at TD Garden. That brings their record over the last six games to 1-5.

Boston dropped their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night by a score of 117-112, but in the first half, they were down by as many as 30 points. At halftime, home fans were booing the Celtics as they headed into the tunnel, and after the game, Jayson Tatum admitted that they deserved it.

“We got booed, you never want to do that,” Tatum said. “Rightfully so. But it’s all about how we bounce back. There’s literally nothing we can do right now to change what happened. So you gotta get ready for the next one.”

The Pacers brought a ton of firepower to the contest, led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 33 points, but Boston’s lack of first-half effort was one of the primary issues. Indiana was beating them to every loose ball, killing them on the offensive glass, and getting whatever look they wanted on offense.

Meanwhile, the Celtics only had one player crack 20 points (Tatum), and only two of their starting five cracked 10 points (Tatum and Jaylen Brown). Tatum finished the game with 41 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 13-of-25 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Celtics Have Let Defense ‘Die on the Vine’

Early in the season, Boston was rolling because of how dominant their offense was. For a long period of time, they had the best offensive rating in league history. But so far in December, they have the worst offensive rating in the league (105.9). And unfortunately for the Celtics, their defense hasn’t been amazing, either.

Their defensive rating has been solid in December (106.9, fifth in the league), but over the course of the year, it’s down from last season. And according to sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they have let their defense sag, with the excuse that Robert Williams’ return would help turn things around.

“They need him to rescue their defense,” an exec told Deveney. “I mean, that is asking a lot but it is pretty much what they’re doing. They’re such a good offensive team but they have let the defense sort of die on the vine there, and I think one of the things they were looking at was, ‘Well, it will all be OK when Rob gets back.’ OK, but you still have to go out and defend with some intensity and they do not always do that.”

Sam Hauser Discusses Recent Shooting Slump

A big part of why Boston’s offense was so dominant in the early stages of the season was how elite their three-point shooting was. Sam Hauser, who was crucial to that success and is still shooting 42.2% from deep on the year, has entered a slump, shooting just 28.2% from distance in December.

He recently said that the only way he’s going to break out of the slump is to stick to the way he’s been doing things and trust the process.

“Teams are guarding me a little bit different with the hot start to the year,” Hauser explained. “But I just stick with my routine, trust it, knowing that I’m still a good shooter even though I’m missing. And the best part is the shot still feels good coming off my hand. That’s always encouraging…Overall, my confidence is pretty good in my shot. I know that I’m a good shooter and I’m going to keep letting it fly. And they’re going to fall. It’s law of averages.”