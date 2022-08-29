Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message to Hometown Team

This offseason has been an active one for the Boston Celtics. Fresh off of an appearance in the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors, they’ve already made several moves to improve the team. This includes signing forward Danilo Gallinari and trading for guard Malcolm Brogdon.

But even when the Celtics haven’t been making actual moves, they’ve been involved in the rumor mill. More specifically, they were one of the teams heavily rumored to be interested in trading for superstar Kevin Durant. While nothing ever materialized, those reports dominated headlines for a month.

And while the team has been making its own headlines, Jayson Tatum just put out a call to an entirely new team – the St. Louis Cardinals. Tatum, a native of St. Louis, tweeted out a message to the Cardinals, saying that he wants to go to a game soon, and insinuating that he’d like to throw out the first pitch.

“I gotta pull up to a game soon before season start. We been on fire! Throw out first pitch 👀 @Cardinals,” Tatum tweeted on August 28.

I gotta pull up to a game soon before season start. We been on fire! Throw out first pitch 👀 @Cardinals https://t.co/vvSs9hFAxM — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 28, 2022

If Tatum does get to throw out the first pitch sometime soon, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s received that honors at Busch Stadium.

Tatum’s First Pitch for Cardinals in 2018

Boston’s 2018 playoff run was Tatum’s first step toward superstardom, and after it was all over, the Cardinals invited him to throw out the first pitch at a home game.

After he threw the pitch, Tatum said that he thought it went well, but it could have gone a bit better. Simultaneously, he said that it was always a dream of his to throw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game.

“It went great,” Tatum said. “It could have been better, but I wasn’t nervous. This has always been a dream of mine, to come out here and throw the first pitch, so I’m glad it was able to happen.”

That being said, Tatum also admitted that “the mound is a lot farther than [he] expected.”

Jayson Tatum after throwing out tonight's first pitch: "The mound is a lot farther than I expected." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/hRcecQeHZF — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 14, 2018

However, his first pitch at Busch Stadium in 2018 wasn’t even the first first pitch he’s ever thrown out.

Tatum’s First First Pitch

While the Cardinals may be his hometown team, they weren’t the first ball club to give him the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Instead, it was the Boston Red Sox who welcomed Tatum in 2017 after he was drafted third overall by the Celtics.

They made sure to document the moment on Twitter.

Tatum also posted about the pitch on Twitter, claiming to have thrown a strike.

“STRIKE!! Thanks for having me!!,” Tatum tweeted.

STRIKE!! Thanks for having me!! https://t.co/KYMzELpQKI — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) September 10, 2017

Now, Tatum’s not a professional baseball player by any means, but calling that ball a strike is generous, to say the least. It might be a strike against Tacko Fall, but in the MLB, that was just a tad bit high.

The Celtics superstar now has his eyes on another first pitch opportunity, this time with the Cardinals, who are 74-54 on the season, sitting atop the NL Central division.