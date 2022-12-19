Jayson Tatum Labeled a Fraud in Wild Celtics Overreaction

For the most part, it’s been a great season for the Boston Celtics. Up until recently, they were the hottest team in basketball, but now, they’re one of the coldest. Boston has lost four of their last five games, including two losses in a row at home against the Orlando Magic.

In turn, MVP odds could shift soon. Jayson Tatum is still one of the favorites, but as the season goes on, his odds could shift if the Celtics begin to slip in the standings. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, labeling Tatum as the MVP favorite was one of the biggest overreactions of the early part of the season.

“On top of that, the driving force behind Tatum’s candidacy, Boston’s record, is already slowing down.

“At plus-6.6, the Celtics lead the league in net rating, but they’re only half a point ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and aren’t anywhere near the kind of marks typically put up by legitimate juggernauts. A handful of teams are narrowing Boston’s lead in the standings too.

“There’s more than enough time for Luka Dončić, the three big men who’ve dominated this conversation in recent years (Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo), Zion Williamson or some other surprise entrant to the race to win the award,” Bailey wrote.

Jayson Tatum’s shot over LeBron to send it to OT This is art 🎨 pic.twitter.com/w75wjMpzdv — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) December 15, 2022

Boston’s recent skid has caused some people to call them into question, but Tatum’s numbers are still elite. He’s appeared in 29 of the team’s 31 games so far this year and is playing 37.0 minutes per contest. The Celtics superstar is averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 47.0% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Jaylen Brown Discusses Celtics Shooting Slump

While Tatum’s MVP odds may be affected by the Celtics’ recent skid, he’s far from the only reason they’ve been losing games. Boston has entered a big-time shooting slump, with guys like Derrick White and Sam Hauser struggling to re-find their early-season form.

After their recent losses to the Magic, Jaylen Brown discussed the team’s slump, revealing his frustrations and noting that they were never going to remain as hot as they were for the entire year.

“That’s just the NBA,” Brown explained. “That’s just how the journey goes sometimes; you know what I mean? You thought we were gonna shoot lights out for the whole season? S***, I wish. It never goes like that. But that’s a part of why you love basketball, why I love basketball. Tonight I didn’t play my best game offensively. I missed a lot of shots I know I can f****** make. I know we missed a lot of shots as a team I know we can make…So what, we shot 30% tonight against a team we should of beat, we learn from it, and we move forward.”

"You thought we was just going to shoot lights out for the whole season… s**t I wish. It never goes like that." JB talks the journey of an NBA season, and how the C's move forward after two lough losses pic.twitter.com/KqJIBssbj2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 18, 2022

Marcus Smart Calls Out Celtics Defense Amid Struggles

Boston’s shooting struggles have been a big issue for the team, but what’s even worse is how it’s affected their play on the defensive end. That’s what Marcus Smart believes, anyway. Smart recently called out the team for letting their shooting woes affect the rest of their game.

“We miss a shot that we usually make, and we’re just looking like, ‘What the heck is going on? It didn’t go in,’” Smart said. “Instead of getting back on the defensive end and making it up, then shooting that same shot and making it this time. That’s one thing we see.”