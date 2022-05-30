Jayson Tatum Sounds off After Game 7: ‘This Wasn’t the Goal’

For the first time since 2010, the Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals. On Sunday night, they took down the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 100-96. Jayson Tatum (26), Jaylen Brown (24), and Marcus Smart (24) led the team in scoring en route to a tightly-contested wire-to-wire win.

Nobody on the Celtics’ roster has ever played in an NBA Finals game. However, their opponent, the Golden State Warriors, has a combined 123 games of experience in the Finals. It will be a true test of experience vs. youth, as Al Horford (35 years old) is the only player on Boston’s roster over the age of 30.

After making four Eastern Conference Finals in the last six years, the Celtics finally got over the hump. They celebrated accordingly last night, but according to Tatum, this achievement is not enough. They have bigger goals in mind.

“This wasn’t the goal all season, right? This was just a step in getting where we want to get to,” said Tatum. “Obviously, this is a big accomplishment. We haven’t been to the championship yet. I think it’s alright to be proud of ourselves today and enjoy this. We’re not satisfied, we know we still got a long way to go. But you know, I think it’s alright, to enjoy this tonight and be happy.”

The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports, so they don’t settle for Conference Championships. This was the mindset of Tatum after the game, and head coach Ime Udoka echoed his sentiments as well.

Udoka After Game 7: ‘We’ve Got Four More’

Despite this being his first year with the Celtics, Udoka understands the mission just as much as anybody. He told the media that Boston is not slowing down now and that their goal remains the same as it’s always been – to bring a championship home to Boston.

“Guys were quick to celebrate but quick to flip the page and say, we’ve got four more,” Udoka explained. “We don’t hang or celebrate Eastern Conference championships in the Celtic organization”

Udoka did give his team some time to celebrate, though. Albeit, they only got a plane ride before having to prepare for their next series.

“It’s great to see the joy on their face, and that they have grown to this level where they’re the veterans now that have to shoulder the load and could get us to this point. So, happy for them, extremely happy for them,” Udoka stated. “You smile about it as we’re going through it, and we’re on the plane. Focusing on Golden State now.”

The Warriors have been in this position before, giving them a supposed leg up heading into the Finals. However, over the course of Golden State’s current dynasty, nobody has played them better than the Celtics.

Celtics Play Warriors Better Than Anyone

Over the last seven seasons, the Celtics have the best record in the NBA against the Warriors. Not only that, but they are the only team in the league that has a positive record against Golden State. Every other team in the league has a below-.500 record.

Boston sits at 9-5 against the Warriors in the last seven years, while the next-best team is the San Antonio Spurs at 11-12. This doesn’t take away from the challenge in front of Boston, though. A fully healthy Golden State squad should be their toughest test to date.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place on Thursday, June 2, and tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.