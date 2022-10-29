Jayson Tatum Reflects on Game-Winning Shot in Rough Loss to Cavaliers

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost 132-123 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a tightly-contested game that ended up going to overtime. However, Jayson Tatum had a chance to win the game for the Celtics at the end of regulation.

After the game, Tatum was asked about his final shot, and although he missed it, he said he was happy with the look he got.

“That last shot. You know, I missed it. I missed the whole rim. But, couple seconds left on the shot clock, took one dribble, got to where I wanted to,” Tatum explained. “I guess I just kind of pushed it. But, you know, I was happy with where I got to. Got to that spot. I feel like I practice that, work on that shot a lot. More often than not, it goes in. But, you know, I was content with getting to that spot with the game on the line.”

With under 10 seconds left on the clock, the Celtics got Tatum the ball at the elbow in a one-on-one situation against Dean Wade. Tatum isolated, dribbled to the corner, and took a mid-range pull-up shot while fading away toward the wing.

The ball was on the right line, but it missed everything, sailing over the rim and off the backboard. Luke Kornet snagged the rebound, but there wasn’t enough time left on the clock for him to get another shot up.

But while Tatum’s final look had a chance to win the game for the Celtics, it was their subpar defense that let them down that night.

Jaylen Brown on Defense: ‘We’re Not Concerned’

The Celtics gave up 132 points against the Cavaliers. In four of their five games this season, they’ve allowed their opponent to score at least 115 points. However, Brown said that the team isn’t worried about it.

He said that they just have to lock in and re-focus on that end of the court.

“It’s on us,” Brown said. “We gotta come out, and those are all controllable things. So, we’re not concerned. I think that we’ve done it before and we can do it again. It’s just re-locking in, re-focusing, and emphasizing on things that we should be prioritizing right now.”

Brown and Tatum both scored 32 points in Boston’s loss to the Cavaliers, but it wasn’t enough, as they were matched by Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert, who both dropped 41-point performances.

Celtics Need to Get Back to the Fundamentals

Joe Mazzulla echoed Brown’s sentiment, noting that he doesn’t think Boston’s defensive struggled are a trend or issue. Instead, he said that the Celtics simply have to be more consistent on that side of the ball.

“I think we just have to execute,” Mazzulla said. “I don’t know if it’s a trend or an issue. I thought — we were winning the game. And so, we had a chance to win the game, we didn’t close out certain possessions. So, I don’t know if it’s as much of an issue as it is just being more consistent on both ends of the floor and not relaxing. And just understanding, we have to earn every win. So, I think that’s what the focus is.”

Boston’s next chance to get back on track will be on Sunday, October 30, when they take on the Washington Wizards. That game tips off at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time.