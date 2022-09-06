Jayson Tatum Possibly Hinting at Celtics Adding Future Hall of Famer

Ever since Danilo Gallinari’s non-contact knee injury was confirmed to be an ACL tear on September 2, the one name that has been on everyone’s mind as his replacement on the Boston Celtics has been Carmelo Anthony. Before Gallinari’s knee injury was diagnosed as an ACL tear, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported on August 30 that Anthony was considered a “potential signee” by the Celtics while adding that the New York Knicks were “believed to have interest” in him too.

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum may have just confirmed that signing Carmelo is in Boston’s plans through one of his liked tweets on September 5.

After the Twitter account “Legion Hoops” aggregated a report from Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe stating that Anthony’s possible addition to Boston was “starting to gain traction,” a Twitter account that goes by the name of “Hollywood Gussy” – a Twitter account that Tatum follows – quote tweeted “Legion Hoops” tweet, saying “God if (you) want me to get a signed Melo jersey, just say that.”

Tatum would go on to like this tweet, possibly indicating that Anthony may very well be on his way to Boston, or, at the very least, he would approve of the Celtics bringing Anthony in.

Celtics Potentially Signing Anthony ‘Starting to Gain Traction’

On September 3, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe wrote an article detailing who the Celtics could target as possible Danilo Gallinari replacements. The first one on the list was, in fact, Carmelo Anthony. Washburn said that the Celtics bringing in Anthony was “starting to gain traction,” as he put it, because of Anthony’s skillset as a scorer even at 38 years old.

“This is starting to gain traction because Anthony may be the best shooting forward left on the market, and he has shown to be productive offensively despite his age. He turned 38 in May, but he managed to play 69 games last season and average 13.3 points off the bench.”

Play

Carmelo Anthony BEST Moments In Los Angeles | 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Carmelo Anthony best moments & highlights from the 21-22 NBA Season! Welcome to the BEST NBA Highlights on YouTube! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE and LIKE the video to help support the channel, thank you! 🔔 Get Notified & SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/user/MaxaMillion711?sub_confirmation=1 🐦 Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/maxamillion711 📸 Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/ 📩 Business &… 2022-04-26T12:00:21Z

Washburn also brought up that Anthony’s scoring ability, along with Boston offering the chance to win a title, could be what fuels the mutual interest between the two sides.

“Anthony has remained in great shape and can still score. He had 20 or more points in 11 games last season and played 26 minutes per game, showing his durability. Anthony wants an opportunity to win a championship, and this could be his best chance.”

Knicks May No Longer be an Option for Anthony

After the Knicks failed to acquire all-star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, Ian Begley of SNY reported that the team may have had some interest in bringing in Anthony had they pulled off a trade for Mitchell.

One move worth noting in the wake of the Mitchell trade: I think there would have been mutual interest between Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks if the club had traded for (Donovan) Mitchell. I don’t know where the situation between Anthony and the Knicks stands in the wake of Mitchell going to Cleveland. But I do believe there would have been at least consideration from both the Knicks and Anthony’s side if they had traded for Mitchell. Just my opinion.

While nothing is definitive, it sounds like, from Begley’s perspective, signing Anthony would have been likelier if the team acquired Mitchell. Perhaps because trading for Mitchell would have made the Knicks a better team on paper. While it’s not out of the question, if the Celtics are truly interested in bringing in Anthony, they may have one less competitor for his services.