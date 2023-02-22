Jayson Tatum Issues Statement on Ime Udoka After New Celtics Coaching Change

It’s been an amazing season for the Boston Celtics thus far. They currently own the best record in the NBA and exiting the All-Star break, Boston will look to make a major push toward the playoffs. And to make matters more intriguing, they will do so with Joe Mazzulla as their official head coach, as they have removed the interim title.

Mazzulla replaced Ime Udoka at a moment’s notice this summer after it came to light that Udoka was involved in activities that broke the organization’s code of conduct. However, when the Celtics made Mazzulla the full-time head coach and subsequently parted ways with Udoka, Jayson Tatum noted that Udoka was his favorite head coach of all time.

“I love Coach K [Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski]. I love Brad [Stevens]. I love Joe. I love all those guys,” Tatum said via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “It was just a different kind of relationship I had with Ime. Probably the most favorite coach I’ve had and that’s not a knock on anybody. I’ve got a great relationship with Joe. I love everything he’s doing. I’m extremely happy for him. Brad helped me navigate the NBA. I was 19. He helped watch me grow and put me in the right spots. So I have a different perspective and respect for each coach that I’ve had at different times of my life.”

Joe Mazzulla’s ascension to permanent head coach a popular move with #Celtic players https://t.co/EcLsSPFnT7 via @BostonGlobe — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 20, 2023

Udoka was only the head coach of the Celtics for one season, but in that season, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of Boston’s roster made the NBA Finals for the first time in their careers. It was a magical year that saw them make an incredible mid-season turnaround.

Tatum’s fondness for Udoka is unsurprising, considering the connection he developed with the locker room, but the superstar also noted that it has no reflection on his relationship with Mazzulla. He still loves the new Celtics head coach, and that’s not going to change.

Joe Mazzulla Excited for New Official Role

Despite the odd nature of his hiring, Mazzulla is extremely excited to join the Celtics as the team’s official head coach.

“It is pretty wild. A lot going on,” Mazzulla said in a teleconference with reporters arranged by the team. “But I’m just grateful. Not many people get an opportunity to experience this, especially in the manner I am with the players I’m able to coach, the people I’m able to work for. And it’s for the Celtics, so it is a dream come true, for sure.”

Jaylen Brown Discusses Sacrifice on Celtics

In other news, Brown recently discussed his role with the Celtics. He noted that he has to sacrifice whilst playing with Tatum, but it’s all worth it as they look to win a championship together.

“It takes sacrifice,” Brown said via the NBA. “You know, on my behalf, it’s definitely a lot of opportunities that you can be a guy, but the ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games. So, when you see team dynamics, there’s nothing wrong with doing your job on a team. Throughout my career, I’ve learned to be and play the role that’s been needed for me to play. And, I think that’s part of why the success has been able to happen. Being able to humble yourself…there’s no problem being a great team guy and winning here in Boston.”