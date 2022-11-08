Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Ja Morant After Injury Scare

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to their third win in a row on Monday night, as they took down the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 109-106. However, Tatum endured a scare late in the game when Grizzlies star Ja Morant collided with him, causing the Celtics star to fall to the ground grasping his knee.

After the game, however, Tatum said that there was no ill intent on the part of Moran, and their knees just collided.

“He dove for it, I tried to pick it up and get out of the way. You know, nothing intentional,” Tatum said. “It’s kind of like, I guess his knee collided with mine. So, it felt a little discomfort there, but obviously, kept playing, got it looked at. So, I’m fine.”

Jayson Tatum gives update on his knee after going down in final minutes of the game pic.twitter.com/nZrFtiw7S6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 8, 2022

Tatum ended the night with 39 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 12-of-25 shooting from the field and 3-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line. He also took on the task of guarding Morant toward the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Morant ended the night with 30 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, leading Memphis in each of those three categories. The point guard shot 10-of-24 from the field and 5-of-12 from deep.

Tatum Discusses Offseason Improvements

Throughout the course of his career, Tatum has always gotten off to slow starts to the season. However, this year, the Celtics superstar has been playing extremely well through Boston’s first 10 games.

He said that the reason behind this change is the work he did this offseason, the changes he made to his diet, and the experience he’s gotten over the years.

“Offseason workouts,” Tatum said. “Nick, Nick gets all the credit, as he should. Not from a basketball standpoint, just the weight room. And, you know, changing my diet. I’m just getting older and understanding the game a little bit better than I did a few years ago.”

Jayson Tatum talks about his strong start this year, saying it's probably the best he's ever felt to start a season #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/XcxvLH1JZs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 8, 2022

So far this season, Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 49.7% shooting from the field and 36.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Guard Praises Tatum

Tatum’s top-notch play in Boston’s win over the Grizzlies was matched by Marcus Smart, who played an excellent game. He said that Tatum’s two-way play has been crucial to the Celtics’ success.

“Incredible,” Smart said. “When JT can be all-around, a basketball player on both ends of the floor, it makes this team that much more scary. He can go get you 40 and then go lock somebody up and stop them from getting 40. When we got everybody going like that, scoring the ball and playing defense, it makes it a lot easier for us.”

.@tvabby caught up @smart_MS3 after a tough #Celtics win in Memphis. He talks about THAT left hand shot, and drawing a charge from Ja Morant #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/A3J8nlHG9I — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 8, 2022

Against the Grizzlies, Smart put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. Those numbers set season-highs in rebounds and assists for Smart.

Smart said that Boston’s ability to win ugly games has been crucial to their recent success.

“The way we keep responding,” Smart said. “These games, they’re not pretty. We’re finding ways to win. Last year around this time, we weren’t doing that. So, we’re steady learning each day. We’re steady finding out who we are, and we’re going to continue to do that.”