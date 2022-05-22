Celtics Provide Jayson Tatum Injury Update, Reveal Status Moving Forward

The Boston Celtics witnessed a scary moment during their Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Midway through the fourth quarter, superstar forward Jayson Tatum went down with an apparent upper-body injury. He was escorted back to the locker room.

After the game, head coach Ime Udoka provided a positive update on Tatum’s injury, which was accompanied by an update on point guard Marcus Smart, who rolled his ankle in Game 3. Udoka said that Tatum simply suffered a ‘stinger’ and should be fine.

“He [Smart] obviously came back and played, looked like he rolled an ankle,” Udoka explained. “Jayson got a stinger, but they both were able to continue and finish the game. So, I’m assuming they’ll be okay.”

Trainers accompanied Tatum as he headed back into the locker room after his injury, causing fans to panic. However, he would return to the game not long after. The man himself also gave an update on his injury, providing a detailed explanation of what happened during the game.

Tatum on Injury: ‘My Neck Got Caught’

When asked about his injury during his post-game interview, Tatum stated that it was actually an issue with his neck. He stated that the way he landed caused him to lose feeling in his neck and down his arm.

“My neck got caught in a weird position” Tatum revealed. “I went down and felt some pain and discomfort in my neck and down my arm, and then went to the back, got it checked on, and started to gain some feeling back. Got it checked by the doctors, ran some tests, and decided to give it a go.”

Tatum’s injury added to his already-poor night. The 24-year-old was not able to find the mark throughout the game, shooting just 3-for-14 from the field and 1-for-7 from three-point range. He finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists. But the biggest killer were his turnovers.

The superstar ended the night with six turnovers, the second-most on the team behind only Jaylen Brown (seven). In total, the Celtics notched 24 turnovers on the night, setting their postseason-high and matching the record for most turnovers by any team in the playoffs this season. Miami managed to score 33 points off of Boston’s mistakes.

After his Game 6 heroics against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tatum has been up-and-down against the Heat. He put together a solid performance in Game 2, but he’s missed the mark in Boston’s other two Eastern Conference Finals contests. He owned to his struggles after Game 3.

Tatum Says Game 3 Performance Was ‘Unacceptable’

During his post-game interview after Game 3, Tatum spoke about his subpar play. He said that his performance was ‘unacceptable’ and that he needs to better for the sake of the team.

“Obviously, they played well from the beginning,” Tatum stated. “But you know, six turnovers and no field goals in the second half, that is unacceptable I gotta play better. I feel like I left the guys hanging tonight. That’s on me. I acknowledge that.”

Tatum’s Game 3 dud came just days after his third-quarter meltdown in Game 1. The Celtics star turned the ball over six times in the period, helping the Heat outscore the Celtics 39-14. Boston would not regain the lead after the third.

If the Celtics want a chance to win this series, Tatum needs to be better, and he admitted that himself. And while changing the past is impossible, the team will be looking to right their wrongs moving forward.

Boston’s first shot at redemption will come in Game 4, which tips off on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.