Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reveals New Injury Update

So far this offseason, the Boston Celtics haven’t hesitated to capitalize on the success they had last year. Brad Stevens signed forward Danilo Gallinari and made a massive trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, improving the team’s depth as a whole.

And while that will surely improve their depth and overall roster, another thing that should aid them in their quest for another title run is a clean bill of health. Boston dealt with injuries a ton last season, and just recently, superstar forward Jayson Tatum gave the latest update on his health.

During his basketball camp on July 30, Tatum spoke to reporters about a multitude of topics. Among them was the injury to his shoulder that he suffered during the Eastern Conference Finals. Tatum said that his shoulder feels good, and he also discussed the best ways for athletes to take care of their bodies during the offseason.

“It was a longer season than I had ever played, but the shoulder feels good, I’ve got enough rest, so my body feels really good,” Tatum told reporters, “You know what works for you, what you may need to change, whether it be something in your strength program or your diet, so I think that just going through things and having that experience, you learn from it.”

In addition to discussing his injury, Tatum also talked about whether or not he’s been talking to his teammates this summer.

Tatum: ‘We’ve All Been in Contact’

The NBA Finals ended on June 16, meaning that it’s been over a month and a half since the Celtics have played together as a team. Despite this, Tatum noted that he and his teammates have been in contact this offseason and that they would likely get together for workouts later this offseason.

“We’ve all been in contact, just checking in on each other, see how they’re doing. Everybody is traveling with their family and stuff right now, but probably next month, guys will start getting back in the gym. Some of us might be in LA together and we’ll work out, stuff like that,” Tatum revealed.

This offseason has been a roller coaster of rumors and reports. The Celtics reportedly engaged in talks with the Brooklyn Nets about a potential Kevin Durant trade, and that news has dominated headlines. But to hear Tatum talk about checking in with teammates should give Celtics fans some relief.

And on top of that, Tatum discussed the importance of team chemistry.

Tatum: ‘Chemistry if Half the Battle’

As Tatum revealed that he’s been in contact with his teammates, he also noted how important team chemistry is. He said that he’s excited to get back together with the team because they have “unfinished business.”

“Chemistry is half the battle. I feel like you can have a great team with great talent, and not necessarily gel together,” Tatum stated. “You guys saw we figured it out in January and never looked back…it’s a little different, knowing that we got to a certain point and was so close. And we’re excited to get back to that, get back to the group, because we’ve got unfinished business.”

While Tatum being excited to get back to work with his team is far from a guarantee, it does let fans know that the superstar is content with the roster Boston currently has. And with Durant trade rumors swirling, that could be an important factor to consider.