Jayson Tatum Reveals Message From Former NBA Player That Led to 51-Point Game

The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to seven games on Monday afternoon, taking down the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 122-106. It was an impressive showing for the Celtics, as Jayson Tatum led the way with a season-high 51 points.

Tatum had been close to a 50-point game earlier this season. He put up 49 points in a November 30 game against the Miami Heat, but former NBA player Jamal Crawford wasn’t happy with Tatum’s decision to stop short of 50 points. After Tatum scored 51 against the Hornets, he revealed that Crawford urged him to push for the 50-point mark because no one would remember how he got it – just that he did.

“I was very aware,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston, as transcribed by Brian Robb of MassLive. “Honestly, the thing that was going through my mind — I had 49 against the Heat earlier this season, I took a shot and we got the ball back but it was 50 seconds left and I remembered I waved them off. I didn’t go get the ball. Jamal Crawford texted me after the game and he was like, ‘Man, if you are ever that close to 50, nobody is every going to remember time and score. They are just going to record if you are going to have 50 or not.’”

Jayson Tatum says Jamal Crawford texted him after he scored 49 points earlier this season vs. the Heat… his message stuck in JT's head the afternoon …👀 pic.twitter.com/n9lU2AtIql — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2023

In addition to his 51 points, Tatum also put up nine rebounds and five assists. He shot efficiently, too, shooting 15-of-23 from the floor and 7-of-12 from behind the three-point line. It marked his seventh 40-point game of the year, but just the first time he managed to crack 50.

The Celtics superstar had some help, though. With Jaylen Brown sidelined, other members of the team had to provide more assistance in the scoring column. Derrick White chipped in with 19 points and eight assists, Malcolm Brogdon poured in 16 points, and Marcus Smart put up 10 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Terry Rozier Discusses Jayson Tatum’s 51-Point Game

Celtics fans were in awe watching Tatum pour in 51 points against the Hornets, but they weren’t the only ones in shock. Charlotte point guard and former Celtic Terry Rozier was visibly frustrated after the loss, sending a strong message on what it’s like to try to stop Tatum.

“It’s tough to stop him. Nothing you can do about it,” Rozier told Scott Foster of the Charlotte Observer. Plus, on top of that, when asked about whether or not it was frustrating to watch Tatum play so well, Rozier gave an abrupt response – “Nah.”

Terry Rozier when asked about the 51 points that Jayson Tatum put on the Hornets today: pic.twitter.com/OTgVl69oXE — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) January 16, 2023

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Importance of Sacrifice

Meanwhile, despite his incredible individual performance, Tatum is focused on the importance of sacrifice. When discussing Malcolm Brogdon’s willingness to accept a sixth-man role, he stressed the importance of making sacrifices on a winning team.

“That’s why we got him. We always talk about sacrifice, and he’s coming off the bench,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston. “That’s what’s best for the team on those given nights. And he accepts it. He still comes in and is himself, and we need him to be. I think that’s just what makes our team so special. We got guys like that that are sacrificing, but you know, we got guys out, and they step up even more and have big nights like this.”