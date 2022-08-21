Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message to Fans and City

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals this past year before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors. It was the furthest the young superstar has ever made it in the playoffs, and it looks like the team is primed to make another big-time run.

Brad Stevens signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency and made a trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, too. But while the team’s depth looks new and improved, Tatum is still the head of the snake. The team goes as he goes, and based on a recent performance, he looks ready to rumble.

On Saturday, August 21, Tatum competed in Jamal Crawford’s pro-am league, The CrawsOver. The Celtics superstar reportedly played great during the contest, though it had to be shut down at halftime due to too much condensation on the court. After the contest, Tatum sent out a message on Twitter to the city of Seattle and all his fans.

“SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!! Hate it had to end that way. I truly appreciate y’all fr🤞🏽! I’ll be back and make sure I bring Deuce with me!,” Tatum tweeted.

The Boston star had 20 points before halftime and was draining all of his shots. Unfortunately, as mentioned, the game had to be canceled at halftime.

Crawford Calls Game at Halftime

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reported that LeBron James, who also played in the game, could be seen talking to his agent, Rich Paul, about the court. And after Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp failed a dunk, Crawford finally decided to call the game at halftime, with some potential influence from James.

“You could tell LeBron knew it wasn’t safe to be out on that floor. Could see him whispering to Rich Paul at one point. Then MarJon Beauchamp tried a dunk & couldn’t get any traction. Jamal Crawford called the game after that and Bron looked at Rich like, ‘I called it’,” Dugar tweeted.

Crawford put out a message after the game explaining the decision.

“Few things..

“1) I’m sorry for those who couldn’t get in. Truly…

“2) I had to make the decision to stop the game to protect the players. Tough, but right decision.

“3) Thank you to all of the stars showing our city love!!!!,” Crawford tweeted.

And on top of all of that, Tatum was spotted leaving the arena, with fans sending him a strong message.

Tatum Leaves With Message From Fans

As Tatum was leaving the building, Dugar caught a video, and he said that fans were urging Tatum to not trade Jaylen Brown.

“And, like that, Jayson Tatum is outta here. As fans tell him not to trade Jaylen Brown lol. Jayson was cookin before the game got cut early,” Dugar tweeted.

Brown has been involved in trade rumors for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, but as Tatum has stated in the past, he has nothing to do with the business side of things.

Regardless, it’s great to see Tatum out there on a basketball court competing again. As next season draws closer, he looks like he’s ready to lead the Celtics on another Finals run.