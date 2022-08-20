Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Will Play in Star-Studded Pro-Am Game: Report

The Boston Celtics played a lot of basketball this past season. They made it as far as any other team, as they and the Golden State Warriors played in more games than any other squads in the league. As a result, there had to have been a serious level of exhaustion that set in after the season ended.

In turn, this offseason provides Boston’s players with the perfect opportunity to rest as they prepare for next year. But as the upcoming season draws closer, more and more players will begin training harder and harder, and the best way to train is to face off against the best of the best. That’s why we’re seeing so many pictures of NBA players working out together.

Well, a recent report indicates that Celtics star Jayson Tatum is set to play against some stiff competition. According to former NBA guard Jamal Crawford, Tatum will be playing in his Pro-Am league, The Crawsover, on Saturday.

“🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Bron said Mal, you know we gotta keep the party going, let’s get someone that’s never been to Seattle but they NEED to see!! Y’all also making his @thecrawsover debut, the unstoppable superstar, @jaytatum0 will be playing on Saturday !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Crawford tweeted.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Bron said Mal, you know we gotta keep the party going, let’s get someone that’s never been to Seattle but they NEED to see!! Y’all also making his @thecrawsover debut, the unstoppable superstar, @jaytatum0 will be playing on Saturday !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/S6cQI5DioU — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 20, 2022

But Tatum isn’t the only player who will be participating in Crawford’s event, which starts on Saturday. As briefly mentioned by Crawford, there’s another big-time star taking part – LeBron James.

James Will Play in Crawsover

Crawford’s event has hosted plenty of NBA players over the years, but landing the greatest superstar of the last century will help put more new sets of eyes on the league. The former NBA guard announced James’ participation earlier in the day on August 19.

“🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️,” Crawford tweeted.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/wEmLW8zooq — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 19, 2022

In addition, NBA players such as Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, and Paolo Banchero will also be playing in the game. So needless to say, Tatum will be getting in plenty of run against some elite competition.

And based on a statement made by Brad Stevens earlier this offseason, this may be one of Tatum’s first times playing organized basketball since the end of the season.

Stevens to Tatum: ‘Go on Vacation’

For the past few years, Tatum has done nothing but play basketball. He played in The Bubble, played for the Team USA FIBA team, played another season, appeared in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA, and then went on a Finals run with the Celtics.

So, after Boston’s season ended, Stevens told Tatum to do anything but play basketball.

“I told him, ‘go on vacation. Get some rest.’ This guy gave us everything he had. When you look at the minutes, when you look at the games played. He’s a superstar that doesn’t want to sit… He would be the first to say he would like to have some of those moments back,” Stevens explained.

Brad Stevens on Finals Run, Free Agency, NBA Draft | Celtics Media Availability BRIGHTON, MA — Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens spoke to the media on Tuesday morning. Stevens discussed the Celtics Finals run, NBA Draft, Free Agency and more. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media… 2022-06-21T14:38:56Z

Luckily for Celtics fans, though, they’ll get a chance to see some Tatum highlights very, very soon.