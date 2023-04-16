Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message on Jaylen Brown After Celtics Beat Hawks

The Boston Celtics played their first playoff game of the season on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Atlanta Hawks in convincing fashion. Boston jumped out to a 30-point lead by halftime, and while the Hawks eventually made a run, the Celtics held on and picked up the win.
Jaylen Brown, who has been dealing with a hand injury, played through it on Saturday and led the team in scoring. After the game, Jayson Tatum was asked about how Brown looked playing through his injury, and he praised his co-star.
“He looked good,” Tatum said via CLNS Media. “He came out aggressive and obviously was playing through it. So, it looked like he felt fine and played really well.”
Brown put up some impressive stats in Game 1 against the Hawks. He finished the night with 29 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and one steal on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.
In addition to his offensive play, Brown also brought it on the defensive end. His one steal came on the opening play of the game, and according to Tatum, it helped set the tone for the Celtics on that end of the court.
“I think we were just locked in from the beginning,” Tatum explained. “[We had a] sense of purpose on both ends. It started from the first play. JB blew up the DHO and got a steal. It just kind of set the tone, and we tried to feed off that.”
Trae Young Discusses How to Defend Celtics
Boston absolutely shut down the Hawks for most of Game 1, even holding them to a 19-point first quarter. And while the Celtics’ offense struggled a bit later on, they were dominant through the first half, getting wherever they wanted on the floor.
After the game, Hawks star Trae Young spoke about the best way to guard Boston, noting that Atlanta needs to force them into taking tough two-point shots.
“You got to try to force them to take tough twos,” Young said via CLNS Media. “Not over helping too much, because that’s when they get wide-open threes and good looks at the three-point line. But we got to do a better job collectively at staying in front of our man and not them get layups. Because if let them get all into the lane for layups, then we got to help, and that’s how they get open threes. So we got to figure out how to just stay in front of our man and then not let them get easy looks”
Celtics’ Derrick White Credits Robert Williams
Robert Williams played a huge role in Boston’s defensive successes in Game 1, and after the game, Derrick White gave credit to the Celtics big man.
“He was great for us on both ends,” White said of Williams via CLNS Media. “Just active. Flying around. When you drive or have people coming over, he’s always just an outlet for us… He had a huge game. It’s nice to have him out there with us.”