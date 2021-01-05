Pistons’ Dwane Casey Voices Bold View on Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

At this time in the NBA, it doesn’t get much better than the Boston Celtics‘ dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The latter ranks second in the NBA with 196 total points and first in made field goals with 79. The former isn’t far behind in the scoring department, as Tatum is averaging just 3.7 points fewer than Brown (28.0) on the season.

In the Celtics’ 122-120 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, the two stars did what they do, continuing on their early-season tear. Brown notched a game-high 31 points, including nailing a three-point shot to give Boston a two-point lead with less than 40 seconds left in regulation. Tatum then delivered the final dagger, knocking down a game-winning mid-range jumper with 2.9 seconds on the clock, delivering the Celtics’ their fourth win of the season and the Pistons their fifth loss on the young year.

The Pistons struggled mightily to contain Tatum and Brown on the offensive end for most of the game. However, as their coach Dwane Casey put it, can you really blame them?

Casey on Tatum & Brown: ‘2 of the Most Dynamic Players I’ve Seen’

“I want to see how many teams do a good job defending Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum,” the former NBA Coach of the Year said during the postgame press conference.

Casey then proceeded to take things a step further. The longtime coaching vet, who got his start in the NBA way back in 1994 with the now-extinct Seattle SuperSonics, heaped some serious praise in the direction of the Celtics’ Big-Two.

“They’re probably two of the most dynamic players I’ve seen in a while, as far as when they have the ball,” Casey said. “It seems like they made every shot, especially Brown.”

Casey isn’t the only one taking notice of the duo’s scoring abilities. Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who chipped in with a season-high 10 assists against Detroit, highlighted how key both Brown and Tatum have been to the team’s success.

“We haven’t been good, especially down the stretch, executing-wise,” said Smart. “We got to our spots, we got the ball where we wanted it, and those two players made great shots and great reads. They won us the game.”

Tatum Relishes the Spotlight

As we noted above, Jayson Tatum sealed the victory for Boston on Sunday night. For the second time this season, the former Duke Blue Devil flaunted his clutch jean, this time working his way past a falling Blake Griffin and pulling up from mid-range, draining a 15-footer with just 2.9 seconds remaining on the clock.

“Being in that situation where the game is on the line, you know I want to be in that situation,” Tatum said following the game. “So it’s just learn from the shots you do make, learn from the shots you don’t, but I always want to be in that situation.”

Brown has garnered the majority of the national recognition this season amongst Celtics players, and rightfully so. The former No. 3 overall pick has been vastly underrated throughout his career and is deserving of any accolades tossed his way. Brown’s continued development should not be slept on.

With that said, let’s be sure not to forget just how special No. 0 truly is.

