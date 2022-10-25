Jayson Tatum Sounds Off After Celtics’ Brutal Loss to Bulls

It was an ugly showing for the Boston Celtics on Monday night as they picked up their first loss of the season. The Chicago Bulls staged a 19-point comeback to earn the victory, but they were far from the only enemy Boston faced in the contest.

The Celtics found themselves in a constant battle with the referees, and as one would expect, they did not come out on top in that exchange. After the game, Jayson Tatum admitted that the Celtics need to do a better job of staying composed but also noted that nights like this will happen.

“I mean, in the moment, it can be tough, but you just try to stick together,” Tatum said. “And, I mean, I’m just being honest – there’s 82 games plus the playoffs, there are going to be nights like this. You just wanna have, more often than not, you keep your composure because we’re all human.”

"I'm just being honest, it's 82 games plus the playoffs, there's going to be nights like this." Jayson Tatum keeping things in perspective after 120-102 loss to the Bulls pic.twitter.com/ey8HEtv65N — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2022

Tatum picked up a technical foul in the third quarter after waving his hands in disagreement with a call. It was his first tech of the season, although he was ejected from Boston’s final preseason game for arguing calls.

He said that the ugly loss against Chicago was simply a “bad day at work,” but Boston’s bad days are just viewed by more people than the average person’s.

“It’s like I just had a bad day at work,” Tatum said. “Everybody has bad days at work. And people respond differently, it’s just, there’s 24,000 people watching us have a bad day at work. But, you know, it happens.”

The superstar forward ended the night with a respectable 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, but 15 of his points came in the first quarter alone.

Joe Mazzulla Gets Ejected

Tatum’s technical foul was far from Boston’s only issue of the night, however, Not long after Tatum picked up his tech, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic thrashed the ball through the air, showing his displeasure with a referee’s call. However, he didn’t earn a technical.

In response, Tatum began arguing with the referees, as he believed Vucevic should have gotten a tech. Mazzulla began backing Tatum up, but official Marc Davis gave him a technical. When Mazzulla failed to leave the court in a timely manner, Davis dished out another tech, ejecting the Celtics head coach from the game.

“I just have to have better composure under the circumstances,” Mazzulla said after the game. He said that he wasn’t cursing and “was just trying to get the referee’s attention,” noting that Davis wasn’t even the official he was trying to talk to.

"I have to have better composure under the circumstances." Joe Mazzulla on ejection from #Bulls game pic.twitter.com/RCvqEzg8Fl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2022

Grant Williams Gets Ejected

To make matters worse for the Celtics, Williams was thrown out of the game early in the fourth quarter.

Williams got called for a blocking foul on Zach LaVine and sprinted toward the sideline in disagreement. However, on the way there, he bumped into official Cheryl Flores, who ejected him for the action.

In the league’s official Pool Report, Davis stated that Williams made “intentional physical contact” with Flores, which led to the ejection. If the NBA agrees with that finding, Williams could potentially face large fines or even a suspension.

Needless to say, it was not an ideal outing for the Celtics, and they are now 3-1 on the season.