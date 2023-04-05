Jayson Tatum Issues Statement on Joel Embiid After Celtics Lose to 76ers

The Boston Celtics have been picking up the pace as of late after going through a rough patch coming out of the All-Star break. However, with the season coming to a close, it’s looking like they’re going to get stuck in the second seed in the East.

On Tuesday night, they dropped a game to the Philadelphia 76ers, but with the way the standings look, it’s highly unlikely Philadelphia can catch them. Joel Embiid absolutely dominated the Celtics, and after the game, Jayson Tatum sent a message on the big man.

“I mean, s***, I wasn’t guarding him, but he had a good game, obviously,” Tatum said with a smirk via NBC Sports Boston. “He willed his team to a victory.”

No matter who the Celtics threw at Embiid, he was getting whatever he wanted. The big man killed Boston from the mid-range, sinking jumper after jumper over whoever the Celtics put in front of him.

At the end of the night, he had more than half of his team’s total points. Embiid finished the game with 52 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks on 20-of-25 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line.

The 76ers put up 103 points on the night, as James Harden and PJ Tucker were the only other players on the team to score double-digit points.

As for Tatum, he struggled with his efficiency against the 76ers in the Celtics loss. The superstar forward ended the night with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 7-of-20 shooting from the floor and 2-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Al Horford Shows Love to Derrick White

In other news, as the season nears its end, it’s almost time for end-of-year awards to be revealed. Boston big man Al Horford recently campaigned for Derrick White to be named to an NBA All-Defensive team.

“There’s no question, absolutely,” Horford said via Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. “I personally think he’s probably First Team All-Defense already… I mean, you look around and it’s one of those things that we can’t get caught up in names and reputations over the years. Focus on this year, focus on what he’s done on the success of our team. It’s a big part of that. There’s no argument.”

Jaylen Brown Discusses Celtics Future

Meanwhile, in light of the recent rumblings that Jaylen Brown may want to leave Boston, the star himself spoke about the rumors. He stated that he and Jayson Tatum are entwined in each other’s destinies at this point.

“I get why people always try to break up duos…because so far [Jayson and I] have been incredibly successful and hopefully we can be even more,” Brown told Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Only thing that will put the ribbon on top is getting a championship.”

With how many people began spreading the rumors that Brown might want to ditch the Celtics, fans should be happy to hear him speak so highly of his partnership in Boston with Tatum. And while he still may choose to leave, that decision won’t come for a long while.