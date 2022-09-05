Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Former Coach

The Boston Celtics’ offseason has calmed down significantly. Their summer started off hot when they signed Danilo Gallinari and traded for Malcolm Brogdon in a deal with the Indiana Pacers. And then, of course, there were the Kevin Durant/Jaylen Brown trade rumors that made national headlines.

Gallinari just got injured, which has fans in a bit of a frenzy trying to conjure up replacement options, but other than that, nothing has been going on. For the Celtics, that is. Superstar Jayson Tatum has been having a fun offseason and got up to something interesting on September 4.

Tatum threw out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game. He’s from St. Louis, and because of that, he’s also a Cardinals fan. However, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, who was an assistant when Tatum attended the university, is from Illinois, and the Cardinals were playing the Chicago Cubs on the 4th. After the Cardinals won, Tatum called out his former coach on Twitter.

“@JonScheyer dinner on you when I come to Durham…. Want you to use your card not that Duke card,” Tatum wrote on Twitter.

@JonScheyer dinner on you when I come to Durham…. Want you to use your card not that Duke card. https://t.co/oDlzK2XaAK — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) September 4, 2022

This isn’t the first interaction Tatum and Scheyer had on Twitter about baseball this summer, though.

Tatum Calls Out Scheyer

Scheyer got the chance to throw out the first pitch at a Cubs game on August 7. The Cubs took to Twitter to shout out the Duke coach, and he thanked them for having him.

“Loved being back at Wrigley Field. Thanks for having me @Cubs!!,” Scheyer tweeted.

Loved being back at Wrigley Field. Thanks for having me @Cubs!! https://t.co/ARTIBO6wl9 — Jon Scheyer (@JonScheyer) August 7, 2022

That wasn’t the end of their interaction, though, as Tatum quickly responded to Scheyer’s tweet without any prompting. He threw a slight dig at his former coach.

“Lol happy for you….Gone let you have this one today,” Tatum tweeted.

Lol happy for you….Gone let you have this one today https://t.co/Au4zLBhise — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 7, 2022

But Scheyer wasn’t going to take the insult lying down. He offered to give Tatum pitching lessons.

“I can give you lessons if you want,” Scheyer tweeted back at Tatum.

I can give you lessons if you want. https://t.co/8WmjhlTtAi — Jon Scheyer (@JonScheyer) August 8, 2022

The Celtics superstar has had a chance to throw out the first pitch at games in the past, but it had been a while before this past Sunday. And this time around, Tatum hinted that he wanted to have the honor again.

Tatum Asks to Throw First Pitch

The Cardinals have been great this year, and they currently lead the NL Central by 8.5 games. Tatum noted how great the team had been playing on August 28 and hinted at the fact that he might want to throw out a first pitch.

“I gotta pull up to a game soon before season start. We been on fire! Throw out first pitch 👀 @Cardinals,” Tatum tweeted on August 28.

I gotta pull up to a game soon before season start. We been on fire! Throw out first pitch 👀 @Cardinals https://t.co/vvSs9hFAxM — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 28, 2022

Tatum’s plead eventually got through to the Cardinals, and he got to throw out the first pitch. The team even referenced his inquiry in the tweet they sent out to commemorate the occasion.

“Ask and you shall receive @jaytatum0!,” the Cardinals tweeted.

Basketball has finally reached the depths of the offseason. Nothing is going on. Football is right around the corner, and the MLB Playoffs are coming up soon. But for those who still want to follow Tatum and the Celtics, you can catch him hanging out with the Cardinals.