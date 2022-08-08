Celtics Superstar Jayson Tatum Calls Out Former Coach

The Boston Celtics have a great core in place. Over the years, the team and front office have built a great foundation that has helped them reach the point they’re at right now. Fresh off of a run to the NBA Finals, the team will be looking to win it all next year.

Jayson Tatum is the superstar leading the charge, Jaylen Brown is the All-Star co-star leading alongside Tatum, and the rest of the team play their roles to perfection. And, in turn, players have been able to form great relationships with one another, as well as the coaching staff.

Well, on August 7, Tatum took the time to call out one of his former coaches on Twitter. Only, in this case, it wasn’t Brad Stevens or Ime Udoka he was talking to. It was his former coach at Duke University, Jon Scheyer, who threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game the other night.

“Lol happy for you….Gone let you have this one today,” Tatum tweeted.

Lol happy for you….Gone let you have this one today https://t.co/Au4zLBhise — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 7, 2022

Clearly, Tatum was joking around with his former coach, who was just recently promoted. Scheyer will now be the head coach at Duke after Mike Krzyzewski retired at the end of this past collegiate season. He has been at Duke since 2014 and was an assistant coach there when Tatum played his lone season with the Blue Devils.

Scheyer responded to Tatum on Twitter after the call out, letting the Celtics superstar know that he saw the message.

Tatum Gets Called Out By Scheyer

After tweeting at his former coach, referencing his first pitch at the Cubs game, Tatum received a message back. Scheyer quote-tweeted Tatum’s tweet, saying that the Celtics star could stand to pick up a few pointers and that he’d be more than willing to give him lessons.

“I can give you lessons if you want,” Scheyer tweeted back at Tatum.

I can give you lessons if you want. https://t.co/8WmjhlTtAi — Jon Scheyer (@JonScheyer) August 8, 2022

Tatum has thrown out his fair share of first pitches. He’s thrown out the ceremonial pitch at a Boston Red Sox game in the past, as well as for his hometown St. Louis Cardinals. Maybe he can pick up a few pointers from his former coach, though, just in case he gets another opportunity to step foot on the mound.

However, Celtics fans may not be a fan of Scheyer, as when the 2017 NBA Draft rolled around, he was making a case for the Phoenix Suns to draft Tatum with the fourth-overall pick.

Scheyer Talks Suns-Tatum

Ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, it was unknown where exactly Tatum would land. There was a chance he could slip to the Suns at four, and according to Scheyer, he and Devin Booker would have complimented each other very well.

“I think they actually complement each other very well,” Scheyer said back in 2017. “He also has a post-up game, midrange, I think that’s his killspot where if he gets it anywhere in the midpost, he’s terrific down there.

Luckily for Celtics fans, Danny Ainge ended up selecting Tatum with the third-overall pick, and the rest was history. And now, instead of talking about Tatum and Booker, Scheyer and Tatum can talk about the best first-pitch forms.