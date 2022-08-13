Jayson Tatum Stamps Approval on Potential Reunion for Ex-Celtics Teammate

Over the years, the Boston Celtics roster has seen a lot of changes. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have remained as the team’s core, but around them, the roster has gone through plenty of overhauls at every position.

The point guard position has been one of the most interchangeable positions on the roster over the course of the last five years. From Isaiah Thomas to Terry Rozier to Kyrie Irving to Kemba Walker, Boston has had plenty of star point guards pass through TD Garden.

And just because they may not be playing for the Celtics anymore doesn’t mean they aren’t still close with their former teammates. In fact, Tatum recently liked a tweet that hinted at a former Boston point guard reuniting with one of his old teams.

“REPORT: The Hornets have interest in a reunion with free agent Kemba Walker, per @ShamsCharania,” Legion Hoops wrote in a tweet on July 25 that Tatum liked.

This tweet stems from an article Charania put out for The Athletic noting that the Hornets, the team with which Walker spent the majority of his career, could look into bringing the point guard back to Charlotte.

Potential Walker-Hornets Reunion

In the article, Charania explained that “the Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other point guard options.” For the piece, John Hollinger explained why the move could make a lot of sense.

“Hopefully some juice off the bench if his knees will allow it. Walker crumbled in starting roles in Boston and New York the past two seasons, but he may be able to deliver more in a backup role behind LaMelo Ball. Additionally, having a franchise icon around as a veteran mentor to the Hornets’ multitude of young players undoubtedly is a consideration here,” Hollinger wrote.

Having Walker around to mentor the young players in Charlotte would bet the perfect mix. He was the team’s first franchise cornerstone, and since they don’t have a backup point guard right now, it seems like a match made in heaven.

In addition to Kemba Walker, the Hornets are also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, @ShamsCharania writes. The 33-year-old averaged 8.3 points for Charlotte last year, coming off the bench in 17 games. More: https://t.co/zYaWiZrKb6 pic.twitter.com/NmsfZUlUo9 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 25, 2022

But Walker isn’t the only former Celtics point guard Charlotte is considering, according to Charania.

“The team is also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte,” Charania reported.

Thomas was beloved in Boston, and while Walker’s injuries got in the way of him having a perfect stint with the Celtics, Tatum and him are clearly still very close.

Tatum Wishes Walker Well

When he was at camp for Team USA last summer, Tatum was asked about the trade that sent Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He said that he was sad to see him go, but wishes him the best.

“Kemba, that’s my man. you hate to see one of your close guys go. But, I wish nothing but the best for him wherever he goes,” Tatum said in a post-practice interview for Team USA last summer.

Jayson Tatum on the Celtics trading Kemba for Horford & Hiring Ime Udoka | USA Practice InterviewLas Vegas, NV — Jayson Tatum spoke to the media at Team USA practice and he reacted to the hiring Ime Udoka as head coach, trading Kemba Walker for Al Horford, playing in the Olympics, being Bradley Beal's teammate, and more. Jayson Tatum said about the offseason changes: "Change is good sometimes. I’m excited about… 2021-07-08T01:33:25Z

Celtics fans may not look at Walker’s tenure in Boston with great fondness, but in reality, it was as simple as injuries getting in the way. To see Tatum continuously supporting his former teammate is a great reminder that just because the NBA is a business doesn’t mean former teammates can’t remain good friends.