Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on LeBron James After Celtics-Lakers

After a two-game losing streak, the Boston Celtics turned things around on Tuesday night, squeaking out a win over the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 122-18. Despite their early lead, Boston almost blew it, but they staged a comeback of their own and took home the win in overtime.

Jayson Tatum nailed a clutch shot over LeBron James at the end of regulation to help get them there, and then Jaylen Brown took over in the overtime period. In addition, Tatum tried to poster James, but when asked about it, he had nothing but respect for the long-time NBA superstar.

“I’m honored to compete against one of the best players of all time. And you show respect by going at somebody,” Tatum said.

With a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Tatum got the ball at the free-throw line. He rose up, extended his arm, and tried to throw it down over James. But James ended up fouling him, and the bucket didn’t fall.

As far as his game-winning shot, Tatum nailed a turnaround mid-range jumper on the right side over James’ head. The shot tied the game, pushing the contest into overtime.

By the end of the game, Tatum had made up for a poor stretch of play in the third quarter. He finished with a game-high 44 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The star forward shot 15-of-29 from the field and 5-of-10 from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Legend Clowns James

James and the Celtics have a long history. Boston isn’t a huge fan of his, and it’s safe to say that the feeling is mutual. He’s been battling against the Celtics for over a decade, and one of his old “friends” was in town on Tuesday night to see his Lakers take on the Celtics.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce bought a box at Crypto.com Arena to watch the game, and when the Celtics won, he was ecstatic. A video of Pierce celebrating went viral on social media, as he could be heard taunting James.

“That’s game, baby. Hey LeBron, that’s game,” Pierce said.

But while James couldn’t manage to secure the victory, he still put up impressive numbers. The 37-year-old star ended the night with 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists on 14-of-25 shooting from the floor and 3-of-11 shooting from distance.

Celtics Coach Warned About Lakers Game

Boston was extremely close to throwing away a win against the Lakers, and a loss would have been their third in a row. After their loss to the LA Clippers, Joe Mazzulla was warned by Kendrick Perkins of NBC Sports Boston about what a loss to the Lakers would mean. And needless to say, Mazzulla should be grateful that the Celtics pulled out the win.

“When you have these prime-time matchups and the world is watching, and we’re waiting to see what you’re gonna do if you’re gonna get the best outta your players, if you’re gonna hold them accountable,” Perkins said. “This is a measuring stick. I’ll tell you what, they got a game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers, ok? And if Bron and AD go out there and do what Klay and Steph did, and what Kawhi and Paul George did, and the Celtics take a loss to the Lakers, Mazzulla will feel what the end of the world feel like from the Boston Celtics fans…You gotta take these matchups personal, I know it’s still a long season, but as the Celtics family and the fanbase, we’re not trying to hear none of that.”