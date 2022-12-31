Jayson Tatum Has ‘Wild’ Realization of LeBron James in Desperate Lakers Win

The Boston Celtics are the best team in basketball, but they’re also led by two young stars. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have cemented themselves as one of the best duos in the game, but the crazy part is they grew up watching some of the stars still playing in the league today.

One of those players is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is set to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record later this season. Tatum recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on that inevitable accomplishment, showing James some love in the process.

“Sitting here watching the lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild,” Tatum tweeted.

When James entered the league in 2003, Tatum was only five years old. That means he spent the large majority of his childhood watching James play, and now, he gets to compete against him in the NBA. The two have already squared off in a Conference Finals, and now, they get to play one another as part of the most historic rivalry in NBA history – Celtics vs. Lakers.

James has been putting up insane numbers this year, considering he’s 38 years old. The veteran superstar has appeared in 27 of the team’s 36 games and is playing 35.7 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game on 49.8% shooting from the floor and 29.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

LeBron James Trade to Celtics Would Be ‘Nightmare’

When James joined the Lakers in 2018, it only took them a year to put a championship-caliber team around him. They traded for Anthony Davis, and in The Bubble in 2020, they won a title. But since then, they’ve failed to surround James with a competent roster.

He’s spent the majority of this season making off-handed comments about his displeasure. The comments have some people speculating that he could request a trade. Well, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked all 29 other teams in terms of how likely a James trade would be, and he put the Celtics under the “Jeanie Buss’ nightmare” tier.

“The Lakers and Celtics have actually traded three times in their history,” Quinn wrote. “The most notable player involved in those deals, though, was a 36-year-old Gary Payton. James is in another stratosphere. Jeanie Buss has spoken on the record about her desire to surpass Boston’s 17 championships, which was originally her father’s goal. With Los Angeles also sitting on 17 titles, there is simply no universe in which Buss hands Boston the tools it needs to get to No. 18 before the Lakers do.”

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Trade Rumors

Boston will always be a hub for trade rumors because of how big the market is, and last year was no different. When the team was struggling, some people were calling for the Celtics to trade one of Tatum or Brown. After a recent win, Tatum and Brown were compared to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and Tatum took the chance to call out the bogus trade rumors from just one season ago.

“It’s crazy, you know, this time last year, y’all wanted to trade either one of us, and now, you just said Mike and Scottie,” Tatum said. “So, we’re not as bad as you guys say we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie yet. We’re just two young guys that love to compete, love to try to help our team win every night… but you know, we gotta win. We gotta win when it counts most.”