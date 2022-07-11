Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics’ Offseason Moves

The Boston Celtics have been active this summer. After being eliminated in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors, they have made moves in an attempt to prepare for next season, as they will be looking to go all the way.

Boston signed Italian forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs, and they also traded for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon. In that deal, they gave up five players and a protected first-round pick in 2023.

At Summer League in Las Vegas, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum spoke to the media for the first time since his post-Finals press conference. He discussed the Brogdon trade, admitting that, while he will miss his teammates, the deal helped Boston get better.

“Obviously, it’s sad to see your brothers leave with [Daniel] Theis and Aaron [Nesmith], but we got better,” Tatum proclaimed. “[Brogdon and Gallinari are] two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to that next level, so I’m excited to have those guys.”

Play

Jayson Tatum: “I’m Invested in being w/ the Celtics.”; Malcom Brogdon Trade Reaction LAS VEGAS, NV — Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum spoke to the media for the first time since Boston's loss in the NBA Finals. Tatum reacted to the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, spoke on Celtics free agency and Summer League. —————————————- – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider… 2022-07-09T22:58:41Z

In addition, Tatum told the media that he’s committed to Boston and that the front office kept him in the loop when making moves.

Tatum’s Involvement in Celtics’ Offseason

When asked, Tatum told the media that Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens made sure to keep him updated when scouting out potential moves. Although, he did admit that it was “just kind of small talk, nothing crazy.”

However, he also lumped two of his teammates into that boat with him. He noted that he’s committed to the Celtics, and that, along with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the team is getting to give their input as the front office looks to improve.

“I’m invested in being with the Celtics,” Tatum explained. “So myself, [Brown], Smart, whoever it is, just kind of getting that input on what we think could help us get over the hump next year.”

Jayson Tatum’s first comments since the NBA Finals loss. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/w3sws3IIw1 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 9, 2022

This past season, Tatum emerged as one of the best players in the NBA. He earned All-NBA First Team honors, averaging 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, the way the season ended left a sour taste in Tatum’s mouth that has yet to dissolve quite yet.

Finals Loss Still Stings for Tatum

The media asked Tatum about Boston’s Finals loss. He said that all that’s left to do is push forward and prepare for next year, but the sting of losing in the Finals is still there, as the Celtics fell short of their ultimate goal.

“It was a great season,” said Tatum. “Two teams left. Obviously, it was tough. We lost, right? We didn’t accomplish the goal. And getting there, getting that close and losing is extremely tough knowing how bad we wanted it. So just kind of dealing with that all summer but trying to turn the next page and get ready for next season.”

With the moves they’ve made, Boston is looking to go all the way next year, and Tatum is seemingly fully on board with the direction the team is heading.